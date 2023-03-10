Website Logo
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

INDIA

India, Australia pledge to strengthen defence ties

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said security cooperation is an important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before a meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on March 10, 2023. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese pledged greater defence ties on Friday (10) after a diplomatic tour where the leaders bonded over their countries’ shared love of cricket.

The countries, with Japan and the United States, make up the Quad alliance that is seen as a bulwark against China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Albanese’s four-day visit included Thursday’s (9) reception aboard the INS Vikrant, India’s first homemade aircraft carrier, where he announced new joint military drills.

“Security cooperation is an important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia,” Modi said Friday (10) at a joint press briefing after a private meeting.

Albanese said “significant” and “ambitious” progress had been made in defence ties with India.

“We discussed the increasingly uncertain global security environment and committed to strengthening the Australia-India defence and security partnership,” Albanese said.

Friday’s meeting came a day after the leaders watched the opening morning of the fourth cricket Test together in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Both men performed a lap of honour aboard a cricket-themed golf cart at the start of the match, where Australia are fighting to avoid a series loss and India need a win to secure a World Test Championship berth.

“We are competing on the cricket field to be the world’s best, but together we are building a better world,” Albanese told reporters.

Albanese flies out of New Delhi on Saturday (11) morning and will host Modi in Australia for the next Quad leaders meeting in May.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Modi, Australian premier Albanese take lap of honour at stadium ahead of fourth test
INDIA
Albanese begins India tour, plays Holi in Gujarat
News
Student accused of urinating in New York-Delhi flight seat
News
Russia trying to stop war waged against it: Moscow
News
Swami Brahmaviharidas meets Modi to express gratitude
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court orders to set up bipartisan panel to select election commissioner
News
Kerala temple becomes first in India to replace elephant with robot for rituals
INDIA
After hottest February in over a century, India set to witness heat waves
News
Ukraine war: EU, Russia take strong positions at G20 meet
News
Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 foreign ministers meet
News
Indians, including Modi, impressed as South Korean embassy officials dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’…
News
India bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW