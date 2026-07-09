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Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush and Mammootty in 'Om' as makers expand star-studded cast

The film's "Chapter 1" tagline has fuelled speculation about a larger franchise

Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush and Mammootty in 'Om' as makers expand star-studded cast

Naseeruddin Shah has joined the cast of Om, starring Dhanush and Mammootty

X/ wunderbarfilms
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Naseeruddin Shah has joined the cast of Om, starring Dhanush and Mammootty.
  • The action drama, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is set for a worldwide release on October 16, 2026.
  • The film's "Chapter 1" tagline has fuelled speculation about a larger franchise.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has officially joined the cast of Om, adding another acclaimed name to one of Indian cinema's most anticipated releases. The action drama already features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, with director Rajkumar Periasamy at the helm.

The announcement was made by Wunderbar Films, Dhanush's production banner, which welcomed Shah to the project while confirming that Om will arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Naseeruddin Shah becomes the latest addition to Om

Sharing the update on social media, Wunderbar Films described Shah as a significant addition to the film's ensemble cast.

His arrival strengthens an already high-profile line-up led by Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty, further raising anticipation ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Why Om is already generating buzz

One detail that has caught fans' attention is the film's tagline, "Chapter 1", which suggests the story could extend beyond a single instalment.

Although the makers have not announced a sequel or franchise plans, the title has prompted speculation that Om could be the first chapter in a larger cinematic story.

Earlier, the title teaser introduced Dhanush as a woodcutter who comes to the aid of fellow workers during a police operation targeting illegal red sanders logging. The footage hinted at an action-driven narrative centred on the lives of those involved in the trade and the conflicts surrounding it.

One of Dhanush's biggest productions

At the film's title announcement, Wunderbar Films head Sreyas described Om as one of the highest-budget projects of Dhanush's career. He also said audiences could expect the return of the actor's "mass vintage Dhanush" persona in a large-scale commercial entertainer.

Alongside Dhanush, Mammootty, Naseeruddin Shah, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, the film features music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, editing by Kalaivanan R and costume design by Kavya Sriram.

The production has also brought together Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, which are jointly backing the ambitious project.

mammoottydhanushtamil cinemanaseeruddin shah
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