Is Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' the weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe? Early reactions are divided

Highlights

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha released in theatres on Friday

Early audience reactions are sharply divided, with criticism over story, pacing and execution

Film marks the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha has finally arrived in cinemas, but early reactions suggest the high expectations surrounding the YRF Spy Universe entry have not fully translated into audience satisfaction. While some viewers have praised the lead performances, many others have taken issue with the film’s storytelling and structure.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan, and is the first female-led instalment in the expanding Yash Raj Films spy franchise, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Early reactions turn sharply mixed

Social media reactions following release have been polarised, with several viewers describing the film as underwhelming.

One user on X wrote that the film felt “emotionally hollow” and struggled to build audience engagement, adding that the story and characters failed to create a strong emotional connection. However, they noted that scenes featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari together brought brief energy to the film.

Another post was far more critical, calling Alpha a “cringe fest” and claiming it weakened the broader spy universe.

A major talking point among viewers has been how Alpha stacks up against earlier entries in the franchise.

Some fans compared it unfavourably to Salman Khan’s Tiger series, widely credited with establishing the Spy Universe foundation, as well as Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War. Several reactions suggested the newer film lacks the same impact and scale associated with its predecessors.

Criticism over cameos and action sequences

Hrithik Roshan’s cameo appearance has also drawn attention, with some viewers questioning the visual execution of his scenes. A section of audiences claimed the appearance felt artificial, while others criticised the action choreography as uneven.

There were also comments suggesting the film struggles to balance its narrative with large-scale action expectations typical of the franchise.

Story centres on an elite assassin mission

The film follows Sita, played by Alia Bhatt, an elite assassin raised by Bobby Deol’s character. She later teams up with another agent, played by Sharvari, who uncovers the truth behind her father’s Alpha mission, a plan driven by revenge against India.

As discussions continue online, Alpha finds itself at the centre of debate over whether it meets the standards set by earlier YRF Spy Universe blockbusters, or marks a weaker chapter in the franchise’s expansion.