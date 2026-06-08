R Madhavan says ‘I’m attracted to attractive girls’ as he opens up about his 27-year marriage

Highlights

R Madhavan reflects on the values that have helped sustain his marriage to Sarita for nearly three decades

The actor says loyalty comes naturally to him despite years in the film industry

Madhavan recalls a piece of relationship advice from Mani Ratnam that has stayed with him throughout his career

The couple recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary

‘I’m attracted to attractive girls, but I’d rather go home to my wife’

R Madhavan has opened up about marriage, loyalty and life in the spotlight as an old interview resurfaced following his 27th wedding anniversary with wife Sarita.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said remaining faithful was never something he struggled with, crediting the values he grew up with. While acknowledging that he is attracted to attractive women, Madhavan said he has always preferred returning home to his wife rather than putting himself in situations that could jeopardise their relationship.

The actor described loyalty as something deeply rooted in his upbringing and family environment, adding that acting otherwise would require a conscious effort on his part.

Madhavan and Sarita first met when she attended one of his personality development classes in Kolhapur. After an eight-year relationship, the couple married in 1999 and have remained together ever since.

How transparency became the foundation of their marriage

According to Madhavan, openness has played a key role in keeping their relationship strong.

He revealed that Sarita has always had access to his phone and financial accounts, explaining that transparency developed naturally over time rather than through any formal arrangement.

The actor has frequently credited his wife for being a stabilising influence in his life and career. He has previously described her as someone who keeps him grounded while managing family responsibilities away from the spotlight.

As his popularity grew, some people advised him not to publicly acknowledge his marriage, fearing it could affect his image among female fans. Madhavan chose a different approach, openly speaking about his wife and often including her in various aspects of his professional life.

The Mani Ratnam advice that stayed with Madhavan through stardom

Madhavan also reflected on a lesson he received from filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who cast him in Alai Payuthey, the film that launched him as a leading actor.

The director advised him not to keep testing a healthy relationship by repeatedly seeking proof of love or commitment. Madhavan said the advice remained with him throughout his life and career, particularly as fame brought new challenges and attention.

He recalled reading fan mail alongside Sarita and frequently taking her on international shoots. According to the actor, these choices were not about proving loyalty but about avoiding situations that could place unnecessary pressure on a relationship that was already working well.

Nearly three decades after their wedding, Madhavan and Sarita continue to be regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring couples.