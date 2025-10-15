Madhavan plays Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in 'De De Pyaar De 2', says 'was nervous competing against him'

Highlights

R Madhavan shares his experience portraying a father’s role for the first time alongside Ajay Devgn.



Actor addresses rumours about de-ageing technology, confirming he relied on diet and fitness instead.



Madhavan reflects on sequels and preparation for previous physically demanding roles like Saala Khadoos.



Nervous about a father’s role

At the trailer launch of De De Pyaar De 2, R Madhavan admitted he was initially nervous about playing Ajay Devgn’s on-screen father-in-law.

“I have never done a father’s role before, and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous,” Madhavan said. “I have seen other actors who are so busy when they come to the set, but Ajay sir is always present and dedicated. We have always felt connected.”

The actor also commented on the appeal of sequels. Devgn, who stars alongside Madhavan, stated, “I don’t mind sequels as long as there is a good script. I hope the film is liked by audiences. We all believe we have made a good film.”

No de-ageing, just dedication

Madhavan addressed recent rumours about de-ageing technology in his films, stating, “They’ve all been accusing me of de-ageing, but I don’t think I have the budget for that. It hasn’t happened.”

Instead, the actor relies on traditional methods of preparation, including fitness and diet adjustments, to meet the physical demands of roles.

Reflections on past roles

Madhavan reflected on the preparation for his earlier role in Saala Khadoos, a physically demanding sports drama. “When I went to train for Saala Khadoos, I consulted numerous dieticians and several people who advised me on how to lose weight and get fit, what diet to follow, what time to eat, and so on, but I couldn’t find anyone I truly resonated with,” he said.

The actor’s candid reflections reveal a focus on dedication and personal preparation rather than technological shortcuts, highlighting his commitment to authentic performances.