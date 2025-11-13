Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

R Madhavan jokes white women now see Indian men as entrepreneurs not flirts

Actor shares on BookMyShow Unscripted how male stereotypes abroad have shifted and wants films to reflect modern Indian men.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan shares insights on global perception of Indian men

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Madhavan says Indian men are now seen as entrepreneurs abroad, not flirts.
  • Shared the remark on BookMyShow’s Unscripted chat.
  • Wants to see this version of Indian men in films.
  • Said “filmyness” still blocks honest storytelling.
  • Next up: De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar.

Actor R Madhavan says perceptions of Indian men abroad have changed, joking that white women once thought they were there to flirt, but now believe they are successful entrepreneurs. Speaking on BookMyShow’s Unscripted show, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star mixed humour with a quiet truth, noting the image of the modern Indian man still has not made it to the big screen.

R Madhavan R Madhavan shares insights on global perception of Indian men Getty Images


Why R Madhavan’s comment about Indian men abroad hit home

Madhavan recalled going to bars overseas years ago, when white women would “look at us like we were there to hit on them.” Now, he said, it is different. “When an Indian enters a space, four white women walk towards us thinking we are entrepreneurs and want to say hello,” he laughed. He said he has not yet seen that confident Indian man on screen, one who reflects how India’s global image has shifted in real life.

R Madhavan R Madhavan jokes about Indian men now being seen as entrepreneurs abroadGetty Images


R Madhavan on what is missing in Indian films

The actor said the industry still struggles with its own “filmyness.” Too much effort goes into pleasing mentors, not audiences. “The thing getting in my way right now is the filmyness of the industry, the way they think,” he said.

He added that he wants to work with younger filmmakers who are not afraid to show real change, those whose writing mirrors the India seen outside cinema halls. “I have got experience, they have got fresh eyes. That mix can be something new,” he said.

R Madhavan Madhavan on changing male stereotypes and modern cinemaGetty Images


His next films — De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar

Madhavan teams up with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Gautami Kapoor in De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma. It follows the 2019 film and will open on 14 November, produced by-Series and Luv Films 2.


Madhavan also stars in Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The film will release in theatres on 5 December 2025, followed by a Netflix release.

bookmyshowde de pyaar de 2dhurandharindian menr madhavan

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Adele

Adele set to star in Tom Ford’s new period drama Cry to Heaven filmed across London and Rome

Getty Images

Adele makes acting debut in Tom Ford’s 'Cry to Heaven' after walking away from music spotlight

Highlights:

  • Adele to star in Tom Ford’s new film Cry to Heaven
  • Cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, and Thandiwe Newton
  • Filming begins in January in London and Rome, release expected in 2026
  • Marks Ford’s first film since Nocturnal Animals
  • Adele once said she’d act for director Xavier Dolan

Adele is finally making her move into films. The singer will appear in Cry to Heaven, the third feature from fashion designer and director Tom Ford. The story comes from Anne Rice’s novel set in 18th century Italy and follows two men brought together by music, a Venetian nobleman and a castrato singer from Calabria.

Adele Adele set to star in Tom Ford’s new period drama Cry to Heaven filmed across London and Rome Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us