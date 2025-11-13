R Madhavan jokes white women now see Indian men as entrepreneurs not flirts

Highlights:

Actor R Madhavan says perceptions of Indian men abroad have changed, joking that white women once thought they were there to flirt, but now believe they are successful entrepreneurs. Speaking on BookMyShow’s Unscripted show, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star mixed humour with a quiet truth, noting the image of the modern Indian man still has not made it to the big screen.

Why R Madhavan’s comment about Indian men abroad hit home

Madhavan recalled going to bars overseas years ago, when white women would “look at us like we were there to hit on them.” Now, he said, it is different. “When an Indian enters a space, four white women walk towards us thinking we are entrepreneurs and want to say hello,” he laughed. He said he has not yet seen that confident Indian man on screen, one who reflects how India’s global image has shifted in real life.

R Madhavan on what is missing in Indian films

The actor said the industry still struggles with its own “filmyness.” Too much effort goes into pleasing mentors, not audiences. “The thing getting in my way right now is the filmyness of the industry, the way they think,” he said.

He added that he wants to work with younger filmmakers who are not afraid to show real change, those whose writing mirrors the India seen outside cinema halls. “I have got experience, they have got fresh eyes. That mix can be something new,” he said.

His next films — De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar

Madhavan teams up with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri and Gautami Kapoor in De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anshul Sharma. It follows the 2019 film and will open on 14 November, produced by-Series and Luv Films 2.





Madhavan also stars in Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. The film will release in theatres on 5 December 2025, followed by a Netflix release.