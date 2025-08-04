Oasis reunion show at Wembley turns tragic as fan falls to death

Highlights

A man in his 40s died after falling from a height at Wembley Stadium during Oasis’s reunion concert.



The incident occurred at around 22:19 BST on Saturday, shortly after the concert ended.



Oasis said they were "shocked and saddened" by the news and extended condolences.



Police have appealed for witnesses or mobile footage of the incident.



The Health and Safety Executive will take over the investigation.



A man has died after falling from an upper tier during Oasis’s sold-out reunion concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Emergency services, including police, on-site medics and the London Ambulance Service, responded to reports that a man had been seriously injured at 22:19 BST. He was found with injuries “consistent with a fall” and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was believed to be in his 40s.

In a statement, Wembley Stadium said, “Despite the efforts of medics and emergency personnel, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

Oasis and authorities respond to tragedy

Oasis released a statement expressing their condolences: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the death of a fan. Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The incident occurred shortly after the band had concluded their set, scheduled to run from 20:15 to 22:15 BST. The show was part of Oasis’s 'Live 25' reunion tour, their first performances together in nearly 16 years. Saturday's event was one of seven sold-out nights at the 90,000-capacity stadium.

Police said the stadium was crowded at the time and it is likely that many concertgoers witnessed the fall or may have inadvertently recorded it on their phones. They urged anyone with relevant information or footage to contact them on 101.

Investigation to be passed to safety regulators

While the Metropolitan Police are currently handling the case, they confirmed that the investigation would be passed to the Health and Safety Executive in the coming days.

The band is due to continue their tour with three upcoming shows in Edinburgh on 8, 9 and 12 August, followed by performances in Ireland, North America, and a return to Wembley on 27 and 28 September.