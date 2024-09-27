2nd Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as India put pressure on Bangladesh

India’s Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan during the first day of the second Test at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 27. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

INDIA fast bowler Akash Deep removed both Bangladesh’s openers in the first hour of play, leaving the visitors at 74-2 at lunch on Friday during the second Test in Kanpur.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, on 28, and Mominul Haque, on 17, were unbeaten at the break after putting together a partnership of 45 runs.

Bangladesh’s openers began cautiously after a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Zakir Hasan was dismissed for a duck after facing 24 balls, caught at gully by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Deep’s bowling.

Deep struck again, trapping Shadman Islam lbw for 24. The umpire initially turned down the appeal, but India successfully reviewed the decision.

Najmul and Mominul held on until lunch, with rain briefly halting play as the covers were brought on just before the break.

India fielded an unchanged side with three seamers.

Bangladesh’s former captain Shakib Al Hasan, 37, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, may be playing his final Test.

Shakib’s return for the upcoming South Africa series remains uncertain due to legal issues in Bangladesh.

India, having won the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs, are firm favourites to secure the series.

(With inputs from AFP)