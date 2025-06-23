Skip to content
ENG vs IND: Bumrah takes five, Brook falls for 99 as Test hangs in balance

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field with the team following the England innings during Day Three of the 1st Test at Headingley on June 22. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJun 23, 2025
JASPRIT BUMRAH claimed five wickets and Harry Brook was dismissed for 99 on his home ground as the first Test between England and India at Headingley remained evenly poised at the end of day three.

England were all out for 465 in reply to India’s first-innings 471. India ended the day on 90-2, stretching their lead to 96, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 47 and Shubman Gill, who scored a century in the first innings in his debut match as India captain, not out on six.

With England having successfully chased 378 in the fourth innings against a Bumrah-led India at Edgbaston in 2022 — when Joe Root remained unbeaten on 142 — the outcome of this match remains uncertain.

“The game is in the balance,” Bumrah told BBC Radio. “We have to bat well. The wicket is a little bit two-paced so it will be an interesting game to come.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of India’s three first-innings centurions, fell early on Sunday for four, caught behind off a sharply moving delivery from Brydon Carse.

Debutant Sai Sudharsan, who was out for zero in the first innings, scored 30 in the second before he was dismissed by Ben Stokes, who ended a 66-run partnership by having Sudharsan chip an inswinger to Zak Crawley at short midwicket.

Brook falls for 99 after multiple reprieves

Earlier, Brook fell one run short of a century with England still 73 behind at 398-7. He mishooked a bouncer from Krishna to Shardul Thakur at fine leg after scoring 99 off 112 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.

Brook had been caught off a Bumrah no-ball while on nought in Saturday’s final over. On Sunday, he was dropped twice — on 46 and 82 — both chances that should have been taken by India.

“It was annoying to not kick on today,” said Ollie Pope, who resumed the day on 100 but was dismissed for 106 after edging a wide delivery from Krishna. “That late wicket at the end puts us in an even position. We know we have runs to chase, but if we can keep playing as we are, we know we can put together a good score.”

Brook showed aggressive intent against Bumrah, driving him through the covers for four and later lofting Siraj for six to enter the 90s.

He was also dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on 46 off Ravindra Jadeja and later on 82 by Jaiswal at fourth slip off Bumrah. At that point, England were still trailing by over 100.

Bumrah cleans up tail

Chris Woakes, brought in for the injured Gus Atkinson, made 38 to take England close to India’s total before being bowled by Bumrah. The Indian pacer then dismissed Josh Tongue to wrap up the innings with figures of 5-83 in 24.4 overs.

Bumrah’s effort with the ball and Brook’s near-century ensured the opening Test of the five-match series remained finely balanced heading into day four.

