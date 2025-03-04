India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

INDIA reached the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli scored 84, guiding India in a tense chase before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 42 sealed the win with 11 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 265, India lost two early wickets before Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (45) steadied the innings with a 91-run stand.

Kohli was dismissed in the closing stages, but Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who hit 28, ensured India’s victory. They will play South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday, also in Dubai.

Australia had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, posting 264 all out in 49.3 overs. Captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73, while Alex Carey added 61.

India’s Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with 3-48, while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

In India’s chase, opener Rohit Sharma was trapped lbw by Cooper Connolly for 28. Kohli and Iyer rebuilt the innings before Adam Zampa bowled Iyer, and Nathan Ellis dismissed Axar Patel for 27.

Kohli, who recently scored an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan on 23 February, was dropped by Glenn Maxwell on 51 but was eventually caught off Zampa at long-on for 84, leaving India at 225-5.

Rahul and Pandya then put on 34 runs off 31 balls to ease the chase. Pandya was dismissed by Ellis, but Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd.

Earlier, Australia built partnerships, including a 50-plus stand between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (29), followed by another between Smith and Carey. Travis Head gave Australia a quick start with 39 before falling early.

The win reversed India’s loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The second semi-final will be played in Lahore on Wednesday.

