Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

india vs australia

KL Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd. (Photo: BCCI)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 04, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA reached the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli scored 84, guiding India in a tense chase before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 42 sealed the win with 11 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 265, India lost two early wickets before Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (45) steadied the innings with a 91-run stand.

Kohli was dismissed in the closing stages, but Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who hit 28, ensured India’s victory. They will play South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday, also in Dubai.

Australia had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, posting 264 all out in 49.3 overs. Captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73, while Alex Carey added 61.

India’s Mohammed Shami led the bowling attack with 3-48, while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

In India’s chase, opener Rohit Sharma was trapped lbw by Cooper Connolly for 28. Kohli and Iyer rebuilt the innings before Adam Zampa bowled Iyer, and Nathan Ellis dismissed Axar Patel for 27.

Kohli, who recently scored an unbeaten 100 against Pakistan on 23 February, was dropped by Glenn Maxwell on 51 but was eventually caught off Zampa at long-on for 84, leaving India at 225-5.

Rahul and Pandya then put on 34 runs off 31 balls to ease the chase. Pandya was dismissed by Ellis, but Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd.

Earlier, Australia built partnerships, including a 50-plus stand between Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (29), followed by another between Smith and Carey. Travis Head gave Australia a quick start with 39 before falling early.

The win reversed India’s loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The second semi-final will be played in Lahore on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

australiaaustralia vs indiachampions trophydubai international stadiumhardik pandyaindiaindia vs australiakl rahulmohammed shamiravindra jadejavarun chakravarthyvirat kohlirohit sharmaindia beat australia

Related News

Let's Unmask the Secrets of Poker Together
Sponsored Feature

Let's Unmask the Secrets of Poker Together

Namit Malhotra
Entertainment

CEO Namit Malhotra calls Dune: Part Two Oscar win a validation for DNEG

George and Amal Clooney
Entertainment

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage in trouble? Reports of trial separation spark speculation

Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​
Entertainment

Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​

More For You

obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mortgage lending rises to highest since September 2022

Lending rose to £4.207 billion in January from £3.343 bn in December. (Representational image: Getty)

Mortgage lending rises to highest since September 2022

NET mortgage lending in Britain increased in January to its highest level since September 2022, while mortgage approvals declined slightly but remained above expectations, according to Bank of England data released on Monday.

Lending rose to £4.207 billion in January from £3.343 bn in December. This was the highest level since September 2022, when financial market turmoil followed the economic plans of then-prime minister Liz Truss. The figure was also higher than the £3.55 bn forecast in a Reuters poll.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS

NHS England plans to introduce a cap on total payments in 2025-26 to control costs while requiring private hospitals to continue accepting referrals. (Representational image: Getty)

Getty Images

Private hospitals warn of withdrawing NHS treatment over cost cap

Private hospitals have warned they may stop treating NHS patients due to a proposed cost cap by NHS England, raising concerns over delays in reducing waiting lists.

The NHS had agreed to pay private hospitals a fixed price per patient to increase treatment capacity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zelensky-Starmer-Charles

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky meets Starmer and King Charles, secures loan and defence deal

UKRAINIAN president Volodymyr Zelensky met prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles during his visit to Britain, as Ukraine secured new financial and military support from the UK.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to Downing Street on Saturday, a day after the Ukrainian leader’s meeting with former US president Donald Trump. Zelensky also met King Charles at Sandringham House in east England on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
rail-fares-england-getty

The increase applies to most season tickets on commuter routes, some off-peak returns on long-distance journeys, and flexible tickets used in cities. ( Representational image: Getty)

Rail fares increase by 4.6 per cent in England and Wales

REGULATED rail fares in England and Wales have increased by 4.6 per cent, and the cost of most railcards has gone up by £5.

The government said the fare rise was necessary to support investment in the rail network, but transport secretary Heidi Alexander acknowledged public frustration over delays and cancellations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc