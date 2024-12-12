India face challenges in third Test against Australia at Gabba

INDIA head to Brisbane for the third Test against Australia, starting Saturday, amid concerns over captain Rohit Sharma's form and the fitness of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Australia, buoyed by their strong showing in Adelaide, aim to build on the momentum.

Rohit, who missed India’s win in the series opener in Perth to attend the birth of his son, returned for the Adelaide Test but dropped down the order and managed only nine runs. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat inside three days, intensifying scrutiny on Rohit’s contributions.

Critics have pointed to the 37-year-old’s continued struggles with the bat, suggesting it could be affecting his captaincy. Former teammates have also raised concerns about India’s tactics under his leadership in Adelaide.

The debate over Rohit’s role in the batting line-up — or whether he should be included at all — is likely to persist if he fails to deliver at the Gabba.

Rohit’s form, however, is not the only issue for India. Jasprit Bumrah, who impressed with four wickets in Adelaide, caused alarm when he clutched his inner thigh during his 20th over. Bowling coach Morne Morkel said Bumrah had suffered only cramp and was otherwise fine, but the pacer’s limited participation in training has raised questions.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting highlighted Bumrah’s importance, saying, “Bumrah's that big for India, I don't think they can win without him,” speaking to broadcaster Seven Network.

India may consider changes for the Gabba, including bringing back Akash Deep or opting for Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who managed just one wicket in Adelaide. Harshit Rana’s performance in the second Test may also prompt reconsideration.

Australia face their own selection dilemma. Scott Boland, who performed well in Adelaide, could make way for Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from injury. Mitchell Marsh, who bowled four overs in Adelaide, said he was ready to contribute more if required by captain Pat Cummins.

The Gabba holds bittersweet memories for both sides. India’s dramatic three-wicket win in 2021 ended Australia’s 33-year unbeaten run at the venue. While the current series will continue beyond Brisbane, the stakes are significant for the World Test Championship.

A loss for India would leave their WTC final hopes uncertain, while a win for Australia would bring them closer to next year’s decider at Lord’s.

(With inputs from Reuters)

