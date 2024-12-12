Skip to content
India face challenges in third Test against Australia at Gabba

The debate over Rohit’s role in the batting line-up — or whether he should be included at all — is likely to persist if he fails to deliver at the Gabba.

India vs Australia

India suffered a 10-wicket defeat inside three days in Adelaide Test. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
Eastern Eye Dec 12, 2024
Eastern Eye
INDIA head to Brisbane for the third Test against Australia, starting Saturday, amid concerns over captain Rohit Sharma's form and the fitness of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Australia, buoyed by their strong showing in Adelaide, aim to build on the momentum.
Rohit, who missed India’s win in the series opener in Perth to attend the birth of his son, returned for the Adelaide Test but dropped down the order and managed only nine runs. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat inside three days, intensifying scrutiny on Rohit’s contributions.
Critics have pointed to the 37-year-old’s continued struggles with the bat, suggesting it could be affecting his captaincy. Former teammates have also raised concerns about India’s tactics under his leadership in Adelaide.
The debate over Rohit’s role in the batting line-up — or whether he should be included at all — is likely to persist if he fails to deliver at the Gabba.
Rohit’s form, however, is not the only issue for India. Jasprit Bumrah, who impressed with four wickets in Adelaide, caused alarm when he clutched his inner thigh during his 20th over. Bowling coach Morne Morkel said Bumrah had suffered only cramp and was otherwise fine, but the pacer’s limited participation in training has raised questions.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting highlighted Bumrah’s importance, saying, “Bumrah's that big for India, I don't think they can win without him,” speaking to broadcaster Seven Network.
India may consider changes for the Gabba, including bringing back Akash Deep or opting for Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravichandran Ashwin, who managed just one wicket in Adelaide. Harshit Rana’s performance in the second Test may also prompt reconsideration.
Australia face their own selection dilemma. Scott Boland, who performed well in Adelaide, could make way for Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from injury. Mitchell Marsh, who bowled four overs in Adelaide, said he was ready to contribute more if required by captain Pat Cummins.
The Gabba holds bittersweet memories for both sides. India’s dramatic three-wicket win in 2021 ended Australia’s 33-year unbeaten run at the venue. While the current series will continue beyond Brisbane, the stakes are significant for the World Test Championship.
A loss for India would leave their WTC final hopes uncertain, while a win for Australia would bring them closer to next year’s decider at Lord’s.
(With inputs from Reuters)

The exchange occurred after Siraj dismissed Head and pointed toward the Australia dressing room. (Photo: Getty Images)
The exchange occurred after Siraj dismissed Head and pointed toward the Australia dressing room. (Photo: Getty Images)

ICC penalises Siraj, Head for heated exchange during Adelaide Test

INDIA fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australia batsman Travis Head were fined for misconduct on Monday following an on-field exchange during the second Test in Adelaide.

Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he gave Head a send-off following his dismissal for 140 in Australia’s first innings.

Starc acknowledges the applause after taking his fifth wicket on the first day of the second cricket Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)
Starc acknowledges the applause after taking his fifth wicket on the first day of the second cricket Test between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starc’s six-wicket haul dismisses India for 180 in Adelaide Test

AUSTRALIAN pacer Mitchell Starc dismantled India’s batting line-up, taking 6-48, as the visitors were bowled out for 180 on the first day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday.

After India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first, the team faltered under overcast conditions, with their innings ending just before tea.

Lahiru Kumara reached a milestone of 100 Test wickets when he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20. (Photo: Getty Images)
Lahiru Kumara reached a milestone of 100 Test wickets when he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20. (Photo: Getty Images)

South Africa stumbles early as Lahiru Kumara reaches 100 Test wickets

SRI LANKA made an early impact on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, reducing the hosts to 82-3 by lunch on Thursday.

Lahiru Kumara reached a milestone of 100 Test wickets when he bowled opener Aiden Markram for 20. He followed up with the dismissal of Tristan Stubbs, caught behind for four.

Australia suffered a 295-run loss in Perth, leading to widespread criticism of their performance. (Photo: Getty Images)
Australia suffered a 295-run loss in Perth, leading to widespread criticism of their performance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia look to bounce back against India in day-night Test

AFTER a heavy defeat in the first Test in Perth, Australia will aim to regain control in the second Test against India under the lights of Adelaide Oval.

The match marks the return of India’s captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the series opener.

Jay Shah was elected unopposed by the ICC in August, succeeding Greg Barclay, who chose not to seek a third term. (Photo: Getty Images)
Jay Shah was elected unopposed by the ICC in August, succeeding Greg Barclay, who chose not to seek a third term. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman

JAY SHAH, the Indian cricket administrator, began his term as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

Shah, 36, is the youngest person to hold this position. He was elected unopposed by the ICC in August, succeeding Greg Barclay, who chose not to seek a third term.

