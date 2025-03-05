Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy loss against India

STEVE SMITH has announced his retirement from one-day internationals following Australia’s semi-final defeat to India in the Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Smith informed his teammates of his decision immediately after Australia's four-wicket loss in Dubai on Tuesday. He had top-scored with 73 in his side’s total of 264 all out.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

Smith made his ODI debut in 2010 against the West Indies as a leg-spinning all-rounder before evolving into a key batter for Australia. He played 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He was also part of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning teams.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories," Smith said.

"Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final (in June), the West Indies in the winter and then England at home.

"I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith also took 28 wickets at an average of 34.67 in ODIs. He was named Australian men’s ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021 and featured in the ICC men’s ODI team of the year in 2015.

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said the team fully supports Smith’s decision.

"Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports," Bailey said.

"His record as a batter... is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players."

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg added that Smith would continue to play a key role in Test and T20 cricket.

"We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers," Greenberg said.

