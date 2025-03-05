Skip to content
Steve Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy loss against India

Smith informed his teammates of his decision immediately after Australia's four-wicket loss in Dubai on Tuesday. He had top-scored with 73 in his side’s total of 264 all out.

Steve-Smith

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeMar 05, 2025
STEVE SMITH has announced his retirement from one-day internationals following Australia’s semi-final defeat to India in the Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old, who captained the side in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins, will continue to play Tests and T20 internationals.

Smith informed his teammates of his decision immediately after Australia's four-wicket loss in Dubai on Tuesday. He had top-scored with 73 in his side’s total of 264 all out.

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a statement released by Cricket Australia.

Smith made his ODI debut in 2010 against the West Indies as a leg-spinning all-rounder before evolving into a key batter for Australia. He played 170 ODIs, scoring 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, with 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He was also part of Australia’s 2015 and 2023 World Cup-winning teams.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories," Smith said.

"Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final (in June), the West Indies in the winter and then England at home.

"I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith also took 28 wickets at an average of 34.67 in ODIs. He was named Australian men’s ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021 and featured in the ICC men’s ODI team of the year in 2015.

Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said the team fully supports Smith’s decision.

"Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports," Bailey said.

"His record as a batter... is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players."

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg added that Smith would continue to play a key role in Test and T20 cricket.

"We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers," Greenberg said.

(With inputs from AFP)

india vs australia

KL Rahul struck the winning six to secure the win in front of a largely Indian crowd. (Photo: BCCI)

India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

INDIA reached the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli scored 84, guiding India in a tense chase before KL Rahul’s unbeaten 42 sealed the win with 11 balls to spare at the Dubai International Stadium.

Keep ReadingShow less
ind-aus-bcci

The winner will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday. (Photo credit: BCCI)

Australia bat first against India in Champions Trophy semi-final

AUSTRALIA captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

The winner will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Varun Chakravarthy-BCCI

Chakravarthy, playing only his second ODI, claimed his first five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. (Photo: BCCI)

Chakravarthy takes five as India set up semi-final clash with Australia

SPINNER Varun Chakravarthy took 5-42 as India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday, securing a semi-final spot against Australia in the Champions Trophy.

India won all three of their group-stage matches to finish at the top of Group A and will play the first semi-final of the tournament in Dubai on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
ban-pak-getty

Hosting its first major cricket tournament in 30 years, Pakistan’s early exit and winless campaign were a major disappointment.

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

PAKISTAN's final Champions Trophy group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, bringing an end to the host nation's title defence without a single win.

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, had already lost to New Zealand and India, finishing at the bottom of Group A.
The match had no impact on the semi-final race, with both Pakistan and Bangladesh already out of contention.

Keep ReadingShow less
afghanistan vs england

Afghanistan's players celebrate after winning the match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Zadran, Omarzai lead Afghanistan to victory as England exit Champions Trophy

AFGHANISTAN secured an eight-run victory over England on Wednesday, knocking them out of the Champions Trophy.

Ibrahim Zadran’s 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul helped Afghanistan stay in contention for the semi-finals, while England’s defeat ended their chances of progressing.

Keep ReadingShow less
