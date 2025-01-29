Skip to content
Khawaja, Smith's put Australia in control against Sri Lanka

After electing to bat in Galle at the start of the two-match series, Australia lost two wickets in the first session before Khawaja and Smith built an unbeaten 126-run partnership in the afternoon.

khwaja-smith-getty

Usman Khawaja celebrates with captain Steve Smith after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on January 29. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJan 29, 2025
Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 119, and Steve Smith crossed 10,000 Test runs as Australia reached 261-2 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Khawaja completed his 16th Test century and his first on Sri Lankan soil. It was his first hundred since scoring a century in the Ashes in June 2023.

The left-handed opener had some close calls, with a couple of edges landing short of fielders and a reprieve on 74 when he edged Prabath Jayasuriya to the keeper. Sri Lanka did not review the on-field decision.

Smith, batting on 64, reached his half-century while also becoming the 15th batsman to score 10,000 Test runs.

He joined Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting as the only Australians to achieve the milestone. Needing just one run to reach the landmark, he took a single off his first delivery.

Travis Head, promoted to open, made 57 off 40 balls to give Australia a strong start.

Sri Lanka got their first breakthrough when Head attempted a lofted shot against Jayasuriya and was caught at long-on.

Jeffrey Vandersay dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 20, caught at first slip.

(With inputs from AFP)





