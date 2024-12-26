Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

AUSTRALIA’s top four batters made significant contributions on day one of the fourth Test against India, with 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas making a memorable debut.

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah.

His performance was highlighted by a spirited exchange with Virat Kohli that brought additional intensity to the match.

At stumps, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68 alongside Pat Cummins, who was on eight.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne scored 72 and Usman Khawaja added 57.

India's bowlers fought back in the final session, taking four crucial wickets, including Travis Head for a duck. Bumrah led the bowling attack, finishing with figures of 3-75.

Konstas described the experience as "quite surreal" and credited his approach for his quick scoring. "I just played with freedom and backed myself. Lucky to get a few runs. A bit disappointed with the way I got out but hopefully we have got a bit of momentum for tomorrow," he said.

The five-match series is tied 1-1 after India’s win in Perth and Australia’s victory in Adelaide.

The third Test in Brisbane ended in a rain-affected draw.

Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar praised Konstas’ intent but also lauded India’s bowlers for their perseverance.

"It took a lot of character for our bowlers to stick in there. It wasn't the easiest conditions to bowl," he said, noting the team’s strong comeback post-lunch.

Konstas opened the innings alongside Khawaja, forming an 89-run partnership — Australia's best opening stand of the series.

The teenager showcased bold strokeplay, including reverse ramps against Bumrah. Khawaja, at 37, played a supporting role, reaching his 27th Test fifty before falling to Bumrah.

After tea, Washington Sundar dismissed Labuschagne for 72, and Bumrah struck twice more, removing Mitchell Marsh and Head.

Alex Carey contributed 31 before being dismissed by Akash Deep.

Smith continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 42nd Test fifty, as Australia aims to extend its advantage on day two.

