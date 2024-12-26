Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Australia’s top order dominates day one of fourth Test against India

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

Sam-Konstas-getty

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 26, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

AUSTRALIA’s top four batters made significant contributions on day one of the fourth Test against India, with 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas making a memorable debut.

Australia ended the day at 311-6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having been put in to bat by captain Pat Cummins.

Konstas, playing his first Test match, scored an impressive 60 off 65 balls, including 18 runs in one over off Jasprit Bumrah.

His performance was highlighted by a spirited exchange with Virat Kohli that brought additional intensity to the match.

At stumps, Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68 alongside Pat Cummins, who was on eight.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne scored 72 and Usman Khawaja added 57.

India's bowlers fought back in the final session, taking four crucial wickets, including Travis Head for a duck. Bumrah led the bowling attack, finishing with figures of 3-75.

Konstas described the experience as "quite surreal" and credited his approach for his quick scoring. "I just played with freedom and backed myself. Lucky to get a few runs. A bit disappointed with the way I got out but hopefully we have got a bit of momentum for tomorrow," he said.

The five-match series is tied 1-1 after India’s win in Perth and Australia’s victory in Adelaide.

The third Test in Brisbane ended in a rain-affected draw.

Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar praised Konstas’ intent but also lauded India’s bowlers for their perseverance.

"It took a lot of character for our bowlers to stick in there. It wasn't the easiest conditions to bowl," he said, noting the team’s strong comeback post-lunch.

Konstas opened the innings alongside Khawaja, forming an 89-run partnership — Australia's best opening stand of the series.

The teenager showcased bold strokeplay, including reverse ramps against Bumrah. Khawaja, at 37, played a supporting role, reaching his 27th Test fifty before falling to Bumrah.

After tea, Washington Sundar dismissed Labuschagne for 72, and Bumrah struck twice more, removing Mitchell Marsh and Head.
Alex Carey contributed 31 before being dismissed by Akash Deep.

Smith continued to anchor the innings, bringing up his 42nd Test fifty, as Australia aims to extend its advantage on day two.

(With inputs from AFP)

australiajasprit bumrahmelbourne cricket groundusman khawajamarnus labuschagneindia vs australiaboxing day test

Related News

Salah-Liverpool-Getty
Football

Boxing Day: Liverpool eye win; Arsenal and Spurs face key tests

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024
Top lists

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

king-charles-speech-getty
Featured

King Charles thanks doctors, addresses far-right riots in Christmas speech

Squid-Game-returns-with-Season-2
Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: All you need to know

More For You

travis-head-getty

Head fit for Boxing Day Test against India, Boland to replace Hazlewood

AUSTRALIA’s Travis Head has been declared fit for the Boxing Day Test against India, providing a significant boost to the team.

Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Head's availability on Wednesday after the batsman passed final fitness checks following a minor thigh strain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rohit-Gambhir-Getty

The pitch is predicted to favour fast bowlers, according to the curator earlier this week, but Rohit hinted at the possibility of a change in strategy. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma considers playing second spinner in Melbourne

INDIA captain Rohit Sharma remained non-committal about his team’s lineup for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, indicating that a second spinner could be included.

The match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to see temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The pitch is predicted to favour fast bowlers, according to the curator earlier this week, but Rohit hinted at the possibility of a change in strategy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy will include teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

INDIA will play their matches in next year’s Champions Trophy on neutral ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday. This decision follows India’s refusal to travel to tournament host Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions.

The ICC’s announcement resolves a month-long standoff after India informed the council that it would not send its team to Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially rejected a hybrid hosting model, agreed to the use of neutral venues. The specific locations for these matches have not yet been announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
R Ashwin

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). (Photo: Getty Images)

R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications