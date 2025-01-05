Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

AUSTRALIA defeated India by six wickets in the fifth Test in Sydney on Sunday, securing a 3-1 series victory and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The win also marked Australia’s first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph since 2014-15.

India resumed on the third morning at 141-6 but managed to add only 16 runs before being bowled out for 157. Scott Boland, who played a pivotal role throughout the match, finished with figures of 6-45, taking 10 wickets in the game.

Chasing 162 for victory, Australia reached the target before tea despite losing three wickets in the morning session. Steve Smith fell one run short of becoming the 15th player and fourth Australian to score 10,000 Test runs.

Usman Khawaja scored a steady 41 before Travis Head (34 not out) and debutant Beau Webster (39 not out) guided the team to victory.

“This is unreal. This [series win] is one that a few of us didn’t have. It’s been an amazing series ... it’s really lived up to all the hype,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins. “I’m immensely proud. I love playing with these guys. I feel privileged to have this job and what we’ve been able to achieve together.”

Thrilling series

The result ensured Australia’s place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June, where they will face South Africa. The series, marked by dramatic matches and standout individual performances, saw record crowds and the emergence of new talent.

India won the opening Test in Perth, but Australia responded with a victory in Adelaide. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw, and Australia took the momentum with a thrilling day-five win in Melbourne before sealing the series in Sydney.

India suffered a major blow when skipper Jasprit Bumrah, dealing with a back injury, could bowl just one over before leaving the field on Saturday. “Sometimes you have to respect your body, and you can’t fight it,” said Bumrah.

Early drama

In pursuit of 162, Australian opener Sam Konstas and Khawaja gave the hosts a brisk start, scoring 35 runs in three overs.

However, Konstas, who scored 22, fell to Prasidh Krishna after miscuing a shot to Washington Sundar. Prasidh then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for six, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the catch. Smith followed shortly after, edging a rising delivery to slip for four.

India’s hopes briefly surged when Khawaja was dismissed for 41, edging Mohammed Siraj to Rishabh Pant. However, Head and Webster steadied the innings and ensured Australia’s win.

India’s second innings had earlier been boosted by a counter-attacking 61 from Pant. Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar resumed on day three but added only limited runs before falling to Cummins.

Boland cleaned up the tail, completing his fifth wicket and securing another dominant performance.

(With inputs from AFP)