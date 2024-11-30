Bumrah warns against complacency as India prepares to take on Australia in Adelaide

The visitors came into the opening match under pressure following their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah (fourth from left) with his victorious India teammates (from left) Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sunder, KL Rahul and Nitish Reddy during the Perth Test

By: Eastern Eye

JASPRIT BUMRAH has warned his India side against complacency after their emphatic victory over Australia on Monday (25) in Perth in the first of a five-Test series.

The visitors came into the opening match under pressure following their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.

But they shrugged that off to dominate in Perth with a commanding 295- run triumph.

Bumrah, the stand-in skipper for Rohit Sharma as he missed the game following the birth of his second child, cautioned that the day-night Test in Adelaide next week would be a completely different challenge.

“Obviously it is a positive sign that we got a lot of success, we got a lot of wickets early and we were able to create an impact,” Bumrah said.

“But it was here. Adelaide might be totally different, it’s a pink ball.

“So yes, you can take the confidence from here, but again, you have to start from zero. You have to build on from confidence. You have to take learnings from this game.

“And there were learnings for us in this game, so we’re going to take it in our stride and put our best foot forward.”

A key positive for India was the batting exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and a return to form for Virat Kohli, with both smashing centuries.

But it was their bowling unit that put them on the road to victory by dismissing the hosts for 104 in the first innings.

“I’m very proud of the team,” said Bumrah, who led from the front with an eight-wicket haul for the match.

“You know, we were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150, but then the team showed character and didn’t lose belief.

“So that is something that will be really special for us. We scored a lot of runs in the second innings, new guys coming in, also chipping in with a lot of runs. And of course, Virat scoring 100 as well is a great sign for us.”

Rohit was spotted in the nets in Perth on Monday after his late arrival, and will almost certainly slot back in as opener and captain in Adelaide.

Bumrah said he had loved leading the side, but would now do all he could to support the returning captain.

“He’s the captain of our side and he’s done a phenomenal job. I was filling in for him,” he said.

“So, yeah, I still had discussions when he was in India, discussing how we are shaping up. But I’m not going to tell him that I’m going to lead. I’m going to help him in whatever capacity I can.”

Set a mountainous 534 for victory, Australia – the world’s then top-ranked Test team – crumbled to 238 all out in the final session on day four. A counterpunching Travis Head made a gritty 89 while Mitchell Marsh chipped in with 47.

But it was never going to be enough against an inspired attack led by the irrepressible Bumrah, who took 3-42 to claim eight wickets in the match.

He was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj with 3-51.

It was an astonishing turnaround for India, who arrived in Australia on the back of a humiliating 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand.

The emphatic victory was only India’s second in Perth and first since their triumph at the WACA back in 2008.

“Fairly disappointing. Prep was good, all firing, fair bit to look at as lots didn’t go right,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins after the match.

“You want to get back on the horse but we will take a couple of days’ rest and get training in Adelaide.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance in a few different facets, like the finish on day one with the bat. There will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in same conditions.”