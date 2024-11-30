  • Saturday, November 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Bumrah warns against complacency as India prepares to take on Australia in Adelaide

The visitors came into the opening match under pressure following their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah (fourth from left) with his victorious India teammates (from left) Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sunder, KL Rahul and Nitish Reddy during the Perth Test

By: Eastern Eye

JASPRIT BUMRAH has warned his India side against complacency after their emphatic victory over Australia on Monday (25) in Perth in the first of a five-Test series.

The visitors came into the opening match under pressure following their first home series loss in 12 years, against New Zealand.

But they shrugged that off to dominate in Perth with a commanding 295- run triumph.

Bumrah, the stand-in skipper for Rohit Sharma as he missed the game following the birth of his second child, cautioned that the day-night Test in Adelaide next week would be a completely different challenge.

“Obviously it is a positive sign that we got a lot of success, we got a lot of wickets early and we were able to create an impact,” Bumrah said.

“But it was here. Adelaide might be totally different, it’s a pink ball.

“So yes, you can take the confidence from here, but again, you have to start from zero. You have to build on from confidence. You have to take learnings from this game.

“And there were learnings for us in this game, so we’re going to take it in our stride and put our best foot forward.”

A key positive for India was the batting exploits of Yashasvi Jaiswal and a return to form for Virat Kohli, with both smashing centuries.

But it was their bowling unit that put them on the road to victory by dismissing the hosts for 104 in the first innings.

“I’m very proud of the team,” said Bumrah, who led from the front with an eight-wicket haul for the match.

“You know, we were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150, but then the team showed character and didn’t lose belief.

“So that is something that will be really special for us. We scored a lot of runs in the second innings, new guys coming in, also chipping in with a lot of runs. And of course, Virat scoring 100 as well is a great sign for us.”

Rohit was spotted in the nets in Perth on Monday after his late arrival, and will almost certainly slot back in as opener and captain in Adelaide.

Bumrah said he had loved leading the side, but would now do all he could to support the returning captain.

“He’s the captain of our side and he’s done a phenomenal job. I was filling in for him,” he said.

“So, yeah, I still had discussions when he was in India, discussing how we are shaping up. But I’m not going to tell him that I’m going to lead. I’m going to help him in whatever capacity I can.”

Set a mountainous 534 for victory, Australia – the world’s then top-ranked Test team – crumbled to 238 all out in the final session on day four. A counterpunching Travis Head made a gritty 89 while Mitchell Marsh chipped in with 47.

But it was never going to be enough against an inspired attack led by the irrepressible Bumrah, who took 3-42 to claim eight wickets in the match.

He was ably supported by Mohammed Siraj with 3-51.

It was an astonishing turnaround for India, who arrived in Australia on the back of a humiliating 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand.

The emphatic victory was only India’s second in Perth and first since their triumph at the WACA back in 2008.

“Fairly disappointing. Prep was good, all firing, fair bit to look at as lots didn’t go right,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins after the match.

“You want to get back on the horse but we will take a couple of days’ rest and get training in Adelaide.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance in a few different facets, like the finish on day one with the bat. There will be lots of conversations on what we can do better in same conditions.”

Related Stories
Sports

Jansen’s seven-wicket haul bundles Sri Lanka out for 42
Sports

Brook’s ton puts England on top in first Test against New Zealand
Sports

India eyes 2036 Olympics to cement Modi’s legacy amidst doubts over readiness
Sports

Pakistan cannot play in India if Indian team refuses to travel: PCB
HEADLINE STORY

Shoaib Bashir shines as England keep New Zealand in check
Sports

KSI, Ronaldinho, and Lineker to launch Baller League in UK and US
HEADLINE STORY

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, becomes youngest player sold in IPL history
HEADLINE STORY

Rishabh Pant becomes IPL’s most expensive player at £2.54 million
Sports

India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test
Sports

Jaiswal and Kohli hit centuries as India dominate Australia
Sports

IND vs AUS: Hazlewood claims four as India bundled out for 150 in…
Sports

India vs Australia: Rohit, Kohli under pressure ahead of crucial test series
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bumrah warns against complacency as India prepares to take on…
Himesh Patel: ‘Actors of colour are finally being considered for…
Police Scotland Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses
MPs back assisted dying bill in landmark vote
Harshita Brella Harshita Brella sent distress messages months before murder: Report
Elakshi Gupta: From dentistry to the spotlight with ‘Hamaara Parivar’