Bumrah, Krunal lead Mumbai and Bengaluru to IPL victories

JASPRIT BUMRAH returned figures of 4-22 as Mumbai Indians defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in the IPL on Sunday.

Krunal Pandya guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

Bumrah led five-time champions Mumbai to their fifth consecutive win at the Wankhede Stadium. In the second match of the day, Pandya’s unbeaten 73 helped Bengaluru move past Gujarat Titans at the top of the standings.

Chasing 163, Bengaluru were reduced to 26-3 before Virat Kohli and Pandya added 119 runs for the fourth wicket. Tim David hit 19 not out off five balls to complete the win with nine balls to spare at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

"He (Pandya) can make that impact and we were just waiting for him to come into this tournament with the bat as well," Kohli said about Pandya, who was named player of the match and also took 1-28 with his left-arm spin. "And today was his day completely and he was absolutely brilliant."

Kohli made 51 while Pandya hit five fours and four sixes in an innings that took the match away from Delhi.

It was Bengaluru’s sixth straight away win as they continue their search for a first IPL title since 2008. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood shared five wickets to restrict Delhi to 162-8.

In the chase, Delhi captain Axar Patel opened the bowling and took two quick wickets, removing Jacob Bethell for 12 and Devdutt Padikkal for a duck. Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar was run out for six, but Kohli and Pandya steadied the innings with quick running and occasional boundaries.

Pandya reached his fifty off 38 balls with a four off Axar. Kohli completed his sixth half-century of the season and moved ahead of Suryakumar Yadav as the leading run-scorer with 443 runs. Kohli was eventually dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera before Pandya and David finished the match.

In the earlier match, Mumbai posted 215-7 after Ryan Rickelton scored 58 and Suryakumar Yadav made 54. Mumbai bowled out Lucknow for 161 with contributions from all bowlers, including England’s Will Jacks, who took two wickets in one over.

"I will always be a batter who bowls, my bowling is important," said Jacks, who also made 29 runs with the bat. "I have worked hard on my bowling, doesn't matter what others say. There are still improvements to be made."

It was Mumbai’s 150th IPL victory, extending their record.

Bumrah dismissed Aiden Markram to surpass Lasith Malinga’s record of 170 IPL wickets, becoming Mumbai’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 174 wickets. Bumrah recently returned from a back injury that kept him out of India’s Champions Trophy title win in Dubai last month.

Jacks got Nicholas Pooran out for 27 with his off-spin and dismissed Rishabh Pant two balls later, caught out for four attempting a reverse sweep. New Zealand’s Trent Boult dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 34 and Ayush Badoni for 35, finishing with figures of 3-20.

