Laurence Fox charged for sharing explicit image of Narinder Kaur

Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly sharing an explicit image of TV personality Narinder Kaur on social media without her consent.

The former actor and politician is accused of posting an upskirt photo of Kaur, a broadcaster known for her appearances on Good Morning Britain and GB News, in April 2024. The image, taken by paparazzi over 15 years ago, resurfaced on Fox’s social media account, sparking outrage.

Kaur described the incident as "deeply humiliating" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. A day after sharing the photo, Fox issued a public apology but insisted he was not responsible for the existence of the image.

Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, Fox has now been formally charged. He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 24 to face a charge under section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, which criminalises the sharing of intimate images without consent.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the charge, stating: "A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 24, 2025. The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024."

Upskirting, which involves taking or distributing images taken under a person’s clothing without their consent, was made a specific criminal offence in 2019. Those convicted can face up to two years in prison and may be placed on the sex offenders register.

Since the charge was announced, Fox has reacted defiantly online, dismissing the case as “ridiculous” and claiming it demonstrates bias in the justice system. He has vowed to challenge the accusation, calling it “malicious nonsense.”





Kaur has not made a public statement on the latest development but has engaged with posts supporting her on social media.

Fox, who previously worked as a presenter for GB News, was dismissed from the channel in October 2023 following controversial comments about journalist Ava Evans. His transition from acting to politics has been marked by public controversies, including an unsuccessful campaign for London mayor and the formation of the Reclaim Party.

The upcoming court hearing will determine the next steps in the case, with potential legal consequences for Fox if found guilty.