Narinder Kaur describes ongoing trauma over Laurence Fox’s upskirt photo

Laurence Fox shared an upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur to social media in May and is now facing a police probe

Narinder Kaur attends the ‘TRIC Christmas Lunch 2023’ at The London Hotel on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

TV presenter Narinder Kaur has opened up about the distressing aftermath of actor turned Reclaim Party politician Laurence Fox’s posting of an upskirt photograph of her on social media.

Kaur expressed her anguish over the continuous bombardment of the image, describing the experience similar to being “assaulted every day.”

“[I’m being called names again and again to the point where either I come off social media altogether — but that’s part of my job — or I carry on,” the Good Morning Britain regular wrote in The Times.

The incident occurred when Fox shared a paparazzi image of Kaur’s genital area on X/Twitter. Despite Kaur reporting the matter to the Metropolitan Police, she revealed receiving no updates from them and feeling frustrated and disregarded.

Fox attempted to justify his actions by suggesting that Kaur had mocked a right-wing commentator, Leilani Dowding, leading to a heated exchange between them.

However, Kaur vehemently denied Fox’s claims, stating that she would never police another woman’s body and expressing her bewilderment at how anyone could arrive at such conclusions about her.

Following the ordeal, Kaur endured a relentless wave of online abuse, with Fox’s followers sending her thousands of abusive messages. The situation escalated further when Andrew Tate, a controversial figure, insinuated that Kaur had been human trafficked, adding to her distress.

Despite the trauma she faced, Kaur stressed her determination to continue her career and voiced her hope for the situation to improve.

Upskirting became a criminal offence under The Voyeurism (Offences) Act in April 2019, following an 18 month long campaign by activist and author Gina Martin.

“This is a banned image: it can’t be tweeted or shared on WhatsApp groups or published,” Kaur said.

“Those found guilty of sharing the images could face up to two years in prison and be placed on the sex offender’s register. And yet here we are.”

This incident adds to Fox’s controversial history, including a recent libel case where he was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages and his dismissal from GB News following misogynistic remarks.

Fox’s representatives have been approached for comment.

