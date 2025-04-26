Skip to content
Laurence Fox denies charges over sharing upskirt photo of Narinder Kaur

Fox confirmed his identity in court and entered not guilty pleas to both charges

Fox’s strike into politics has also drawn significant attention

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Laurence Fox has denied allegations that he shared a compromising image of television personality Narinder Kaur on social media.

The 46-year-old actor and political activist is accused of posting the image in a tweet in April 2024. Kaur, who regularly appears on Good Morning Britain and has previously featured on GB News, has waived her right to anonymity.

Fox, of Peldon in Essex, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he faced two charges under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The first charge alleges he shared a “photograph or film of the person in an intimate state intending to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”. The second charge relates to allegedly sending a “photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation”.

Fox confirmed his identity in court and entered not guilty pleas to both charges. He has opted for a jury trial at crown court and is next due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on 23 May.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that Fox had been “charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003”, relating to an image posted on a social media platform in April 2024.

Section 66A, introduced in 2023, makes it a criminal offence to intentionally share a sexual image of someone without their consent, either to cause alarm, distress, humiliation or for sexual gratification. The legislation forms part of wider efforts to address forms of online abuse, including “cyber-flashing” — the unsolicited sharing of explicit images via digital platforms.

Additionally, "upskirting" — taking photographs underneath someone’s clothing without their permission — became a specific criminal offence in 2019, reflecting growing concern over image-based sexual abuse.

Fox, who comes from the well-known Fox acting family, rose to fame through his role in Lewis, the popular Inspector Morse spin-off series. In more recent years, he has been known for his controversial political views and public commentary.

In October 2023, he was dismissed from his role as a presenter on GB News after making comments about a female journalist that the channel described as “totally unacceptable”.

Fox’s foray into politics has also drawn significant attention. He has positioned himself as a critic of what he describes as "woke culture" and has made several bids to establish himself within the political sphere, including an unsuccessful run for London Mayor.

The case continues to attract widespread public interest given Fox’s high-profile background and the serious nature of the allegations.

A full trial is expected later this year.

