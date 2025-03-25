Neha Kakkar booed for arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert, breaks down on stage

Neha Kakkar’s recent concert in Melbourne took an unexpected turn when the singer arrived nearly three hours late, leaving fans frustrated. While she attempted to make amends by apologising on stage, a section of the audience remained unimpressed, leading to a tense and emotional moment.
The Bollywood singer, known for hits like Kala Chashma and Aankh Maarey, took the stage much later than the scheduled time, prompting many in the crowd to react negatively. Some concertgoers booed as she addressed the delay, while others openly voiced their disappointment. One audience member shouted, “Go back! Rest in your hotel,” while another sarcastically remarked, “This isn’t Indian Idol.”
A video circulating on social media captures Neha visibly distressed as she addresses the crowd. Fighting back tears, she apologised, saying, “I hate it. I have never made anyone wait in my life. I’m so sorry!” She tried to reassure the audience by promising an entertaining performance, but the tension lingered.
Despite her efforts to turn the night around, many fans remained upset, especially as the performance reportedly lasted less than an hour. One attendee wrote on social media, “Came on stage at 10 PM for a 7:30 show, then cried and left in less than an hour. What a waste of money.”
The incident quickly sparked debate online. While some defended Neha, calling her apology genuine, others accused her of unprofessionalism. A social media user commented, “Three hours late? This is unacceptable,” while another wrote, “She should refund the tickets.”
Amid the backlash, Neha has chosen to focus on staying positive. She later posted a picture on Instagram, enjoying lunch with her pet dog, captioning it, “Positivitea.”
Neha Kakkar enjoys lunch with her pet dog amid backlash, shares 'Positivitea' post on InstagramInstagram Screengrab/NehaKakkar
Artists arriving late to concerts is not uncommon, but such delays often lead to backlash, especially when fans have paid high prices for tickets. While Neha’s emotional response may have resonated with some, the incident has raised questions about accountability in live performances. Whether it was due to unforeseen circumstances or poor time management, the controversy has overshadowed what was meant to be a beautiful night of music and entertainment.