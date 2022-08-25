Special playlist of sensational singer Neha Kakkar’s greatest hits ahead of her UK tour

PARTY STARTER: Neha Kakkar

By: ASJAD NAZIR

Indian pop superstar Neha Kakkar will headline two arena concerts this week in London (28) and Birmingham (29).

The big blockbuster tour presented by leading promoters Rock On Music will see the sensational singer deliver her greatest hits and all-time classics with a full live band.

Eastern Eye decided to get you ready for the musical extravaganza by preparing a quick playlist of 12 terrific songs that show just how talented and versatile she is.

La La La: This stunning pop duet saw Neha team up with talented singer Arjun Kanungo. The song, which has been viewed over 183 million times on YouTube, is an addictive musical number that has high repeat value. Both singers bounce off each other brilliantly on a beautifully crafted number with a solid hook-line.

Kala Chashma: The only thing music fans can remember about flop film Baar Baar Dekho (2016) is this stunning cover version of a Punjabi classic. Neha teamed up with Amar Arshi and Badshah for a song that swept across the globe like wildfire. The perfect party anthem regularly lights up dancefloors and has been viewed more than 800 million times on YouTube.

Sunny Sunny: The sizzling hot duet with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is a stunning summer anthem. The perfect party song, which originally appeared in the film Yaariyan (2014), is full of feel-good energy and brilliantly addictive beats.

Mile Ho Tum: Neha may be known for explosive dance numbers, but this cool musical reprise showed she is equally good at slow songs. She teamed up with her brother Tony Kakkar for the top track, which originally appeared in the film Fever (2016), and injected real

emotion into it. It has been viewed more than 1.2 billion times on YouTube.

Aankh Marey: It was always going to be a challenge to do a cover version of the classic, which originally appeared in 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne. But Neha Kakkar and Mika Singh did exactly that for hit film Simmba (2018). Their catchy rendition kept the soul of the original and added a contemporary energy. This version has over 2.2 billion collective YouTube views.

Coca Cola: The singer’s party anthem appeared in the hit film Luka Chuppi (2019). Like many of her dynamite dance numbers, this song connected with party goers around the world and remained on the playlists of all those who enjoy a catchy beat. The song has collectively been viewed more than 700 million times on YouTube.

Dilbar: The blockbuster hit, which appeared in the film Satyameva Jayate (2018), has collectively been viewed more than 1.2 billion times on YouTube. She teamed up with singer Dhvani Bhanushali and rapper Ikka on a song that has become a global dance anthem since it released.

O Saki Saki: Neha teamed up with Tulsi Kumar and B Praak for this song, which appeared in Bollywood action-drama Batla House (2019), but she does a mean solo rendition live. The dynamite dance number has been viewed over 2.2 billion times on YouTube because it is just that good.

Naina: Bollywood’s biggest ever hit Dangal (2016) had this emotional number delivered originally by Arijit Singh. Neha did a great cover version and made it her own with an emotion-filled delivery that added another dimension to it.

Hook Up Song: The biggest highlight of Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2 (2019) was this sassy duet Neha delivered with singer Shekhar Ravjiani. From the suggestive lyrics to the catchy beats, this song connected with listeners and has nearly 800 million collective YouTube views.

Gali Gali: Neha took on the Hindi version of this song that appeared in Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 (2018). It is a clever and seriously catchy version of a song that originally appeared in 1989 film Tridev. Like other covers, she made the song her own.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: This is another stunning cover Neha gave a great new dimension to. The infectious dance numb­er appeared in the movie Marjaavaan (2019) and is a great contemporary vers­i­on of a classic that originally appeared in Janbaaz (1986). It is one of many rocking numbers that make her one of the biggest Indian singing stars on the planet.

Neha Kakkar Live at OVO Arena Wembley, Arena Square, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA on August 28 and Utilita Arena, King Edwards Rd, Birmingham B1 2AA on August 29.

www.rockonmusicuk.com