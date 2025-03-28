Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden: "I have a healthy fear of her"

Joel Madden, who is married to fashion designer and reality TV star Nicole Richie, also shared insights into his relationship on the podcast. The couple has been married since 2010 and are parents to two children: daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15. Joel spoke candidly about the way his wife "runs the show" in their household, while also stressing that they are equal partners.

“I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me,” Joel admitted. “I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show, but we are partners.”

Joel continued to elaborate on the partnership they share, stating that while there are aspects of their lives that he takes charge of, much of their family life wouldn't function without Nicole’s leadership and influence. “There’s a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn’t there running it,” Joel said. He credited Nicole with making his life “deeper and richer” through her contributions.

Like his brother, Joel also spoke about the respect and “fear” he has for his wife, clarifying that the fear comes from a place of admiration for her strength and character. “Fear is strong,” Joel said, before clarifying that it’s a healthy form of respect rather than intimidation.

Rob Lowe on his marriage to Sheryl Berkoff

Rob Lowe, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff for 33 years, joined the conversation by sharing his own experiences. He agreed with the Madden brothers' views on the strength of their wives and the role that respect plays in a successful marriage. “They're formidable. You don't wanna [expletive] with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives,” Lowe joked.

Throughout the conversation, it became clear that the Maddens and Lowe share a deep appreciation for the powerful women in their lives. The podcast was filled with light-hearted moments and personal reflections on marriage, giving fans a rare glimpse into the private lives of these famous couples.

Benji and Cameron's private life

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are well-known for keeping their relationship out of the limelight. Despite both being public figures, the couple has managed to maintain a sense of privacy over the years. They are rarely photographed together, and both tend to avoid sharing details of their family life. However, when they do speak about their relationship, it is clear that mutual respect and admiration are at the core of their bond.

Madden's comments about his "fear" of his wife were made with a sense of humour, but they also highlight the strong partnership he shares with Cameron. His words offer insight into how their relationship works, Cameron is a "force of nature," as Benji described her, and together, they navigate their lives as partners and equals.

As the couple continues to celebrate milestones in their marriage, it’s clear that their relationship is built on a foundation of love, respect, and a shared understanding of each other’s strengths.