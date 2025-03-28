Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden: "I have a healthy fear of her"

The couple continues to celebrate milestones in their marriage

Benji Madden Says He Has a "Healthy Fear" of Cameron Diaz

The couple continues to celebrate milestones in their marriage

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Joel Madden, who is married to fashion designer and reality TV star Nicole Richie, also shared insights into his relationship on the podcast. The couple has been married since 2010 and are parents to two children: daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15. Joel spoke candidly about the way his wife "runs the show" in their household, while also stressing that they are equal partners.

“I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me,” Joel admitted. “I don't know how I felt about it. I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole, and she absolutely runs the show, but we are partners.”

Joel continued to elaborate on the partnership they share, stating that while there are aspects of their lives that he takes charge of, much of their family life wouldn't function without Nicole’s leadership and influence. “There’s a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn’t there running it,” Joel said. He credited Nicole with making his life “deeper and richer” through her contributions.

Like his brother, Joel also spoke about the respect and “fear” he has for his wife, clarifying that the fear comes from a place of admiration for her strength and character. “Fear is strong,” Joel said, before clarifying that it’s a healthy form of respect rather than intimidation.

Rob Lowe on his marriage to Sheryl Berkoff

Rob Lowe, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff for 33 years, joined the conversation by sharing his own experiences. He agreed with the Madden brothers' views on the strength of their wives and the role that respect plays in a successful marriage. “They're formidable. You don't wanna [expletive] with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives,” Lowe joked.

Throughout the conversation, it became clear that the Maddens and Lowe share a deep appreciation for the powerful women in their lives. The podcast was filled with light-hearted moments and personal reflections on marriage, giving fans a rare glimpse into the private lives of these famous couples.

Benji and Cameron's private life

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are well-known for keeping their relationship out of the limelight. Despite both being public figures, the couple has managed to maintain a sense of privacy over the years. They are rarely photographed together, and both tend to avoid sharing details of their family life. However, when they do speak about their relationship, it is clear that mutual respect and admiration are at the core of their bond.

Madden's comments about his "fear" of his wife were made with a sense of humour, but they also highlight the strong partnership he shares with Cameron. His words offer insight into how their relationship works, Cameron is a "force of nature," as Benji described her, and together, they navigate their lives as partners and equals.

As the couple continues to celebrate milestones in their marriage, it’s clear that their relationship is built on a foundation of love, respect, and a shared understanding of each other’s strengths.

camerondiazbenjimaddencelebritycoupleshollywoodrelationshipgoalscameron diaz

Related News

Sofia Carson’s ‘The Life List’ Has Viewers Rethinking Their Relationships
Entertainment

Sofia Carson’s new Netflix rom-com 'The Life List' is making viewers dump their partners

Ranvir Singh Talks About Relationship with Louis Church
Lifestyle

GMB's Ranvir Singh shares insight into relationship with younger boyfriend Louis Church

Dua Lipa Triumphs as ‘Levitating’ Copyright Case Gets Dismissed
Entertainment

Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright case as judge dismisses claims

King Charles
News

King Charles cancels engagements after cancer treatment side effects

More For You

OpenAI Restricts ChatGPT’s Image Feature After Viral Ghibli Trend

Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources

Getty

OpenAI limits ChatGPT’s image generation feature amid viral Ghibli image trend

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced temporary limitations on the company’s image generation feature in response to overwhelming demand driven by a viral trend. On Thursday, Altman addressed the impact of the popular Ghibli-style image trend on OpenAI’s resources, particularly its reliance on GPUs (graphics processing units). Altman revealed that the surge in demand for ChatGPT’s image generation tool has led to significant strain on the company’s infrastructure, prompting the introduction of temporary speed limits for users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman shared the company’s response to the unexpected demand, stating, “It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully won’t be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Rushdie to release first major work since stabbing
Rushdie was stabbed about 15 times: in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging his liver and intestines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Salman Rushdie to release first major work since stabbing

BRITISH-AMERICAN novelist Salman Rushdie will publish his first major work of fiction since the brutal stabbing that blinded him in one eye, his publisher said on Thursday (27).

The Eleventh Hour, is a collection of short stories examining themes and places of interest to Rushdie who narrowly escaped death during the 2022 attack. It will be released on November 4, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aamir Khan’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Audition Goes Viral – But He Lost the Role!

Dressed as a cop and chewing paan, Aamir Khan delivers his lines in the viral audition clip from Laapataa Ladies

Youtube Screengrab/Aamir Khan Talkies

Aamir Khan auditioned for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but lost the role: Video goes viral!

Aamir Khan’s attempt to play a small-town cop in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has sparked conversation among fans, thanks to a newly surfaced audition tape. The Bollywood star, who also produced the film, had initially hoped to take on the role of Sub-Inspector Shyam Manohar. However, director Kiran Rao ultimately chose Ravi Kishan for the part, a decision that many now agree was the right call.

The audition tape, shared on Aamir’s recently launched YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, shows the actor in a police uniform, chewing paan and trying out a rural accent. The video also includes bloopers, giving fans a insider view in to his efforts to embody the character. While Aamir is known for his dedication to roles, viewers were quick to point out that something felt off. Many felt his polished screen presence made him seem out of place as the rustic and rough-around-the-edges cop.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-business-district-Getty
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economic growth in 2024 slightly higher than estimated: ONS

THE UK economy grew slightly more than first estimated in 2024, according to official data released on Friday, providing a small boost for the government after it revised down its growth forecast for 2025.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product expanded by 1.1 per cent in 2024, up from an initial estimate of 0.9 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hrithik Roshan to Helm ‘Krrish 4’ – A New Era for Bollywood’s Superhero

Hrithik Roshan gears up for his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4,’ bringing fresh vision to India’s biggest superhero franchise

Getty Images

Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’: Bollywood’s biggest superhero franchise gets a sequel

Hrithik Roshan is stepping into new territory by making his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4,' the next chapter in India's biggest superhero franchise. Known for his powerful performances, the actor will now take on the dual role of leading man and director for the much-anticipated sequel. The film will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films, led by Aditya Chopra, alongside Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Productions.

The 'Krrish' series began in 2003 with 'Koi… Mil Gaya,' introducing audiences to the sci-fi story. The franchise took a superhero turn with 'Krrish' in 2006 and 'Krrish 3' in 2013, solidifying its place as India's premier superhero saga. Each instalment has brought together action, emotion, and visual spectacle, making the franchise a massive box-office success.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc