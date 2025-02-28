Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
The beloved franchise returns with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, while Zendaya takes on the role of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.
Youtube/Universal Pictures
Katy Perry is gearing up for an out-of-this-world adventure as she joins an all-female crew on a Blue Origin space mission. The pop star will be part of the NS-31 flight aboard the New Shepard rocket, alongside journalist Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
This marks the first all-women spaceflight since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo mission in 1963. While an exact launch date has not been set, Blue Origin has confirmed the mission will take place this spring, ahead of Perry’s Lifetime Tour, which kicks off in late April.
The journey will last around 11 minutes, taking the passengers past the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, where they will experience microgravity before returning to Earth. The flight is fully autonomous, meaning there will be no pilots on board.
Perry expressed her excitement about the mission, stating, “If you had told me as a child that I’d be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination.” Fans have reacted with enthusiasm, with some joking that her journey should be broadcast in classrooms worldwide.
Lauren Sanchez, who played a key role in assembling the team, described the mission as an opportunity to shift perspectives and inspire future generations. She first announced plans for an all-women crew in 2023, emphasising the importance of paving the way for women in space travel.
Blue Origin has previously sent several high-profile figures to space, including William Shatner and Michael Strahan. This mission marks another milestone in the company’s growing legacy. Meanwhile, rivals in commercial spaceflight, such as Virgin Galactic and SpaceX, continue to develop their own ambitious projects.
As Perry prepares to soar beyond Earth, this mission highlights not just technological advancements but also the growing inclusivity in space travel, making it one for the history books.
The Oscars, Hollywood’s glitziest night, has seen its fair share of drama, but some moments were so wild they overshadowed the awards themselves. From shocking snubs to on-stage chaos, these controversies went viral, making headlines for all the wrong (or right?) reasons. Let’s take a trip down the Academy’s Hall of infamy with the top 10 most unforgettable Oscar moments, ranked chronologically!
1. Hattie McDaniel’s Segregated Seating (1940)
Hattie McDaniel made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar for Gone with the Wind, but Hollywood’s racism was on full display when she was forced to sit at a segregated table in the back of the room. A truly ground-breaking moment tarnished by discrimination, it remains one of the most shameful instances in Oscar history.
Hattie McDaniel made history, but Hollywood’s racism kept her at the back of the roomGetty Images
2. Marlon Brando Rejects His Oscar (1973)
The Academy was left stunned when Marlon Brando refused his Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather, sending Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather to reject it in protest of Hollywood’s treatment of Indigenous people. The backlash was immediate, Littlefeather was booed, blacklisted, and later had her identity questioned in a fresh controversy decades later.
Marlon Brando’s Oscar protest sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with Sacheen Littlefeather delivering his bold rejection speechGetty Images
3. The Godfather Score Disqualification (1972)
The Godfather is one of cinema’s most legendary films, but did you know its original score was disqualified from the Oscars? The Academy ruled that Nino Rota’s composition was ineligible because it recycled elements from his previous work.
Despite The Godfather’s cinematic brilliance, its original score was deemed ineligible for an OscarInstagram/Godfather
4. The Worst Opening Number Ever (1989)
Imagine kicking off the Oscars with a bizarre, off-key duet featuring Rob Lowe and a Disney Snow White impersonator. Cringe? Multiply that by a thousand. The number was so embarrassing that it triggered a lawsuit from Disney and is still considered the worst Oscars opening ever.
Rob Lowe and ‘Snow White’—the Oscars opening so bad, even Disney suedYoutube
5. Elia Kazan’s Honorary Oscar Protests (1999)
The Academy’s decision to give director Elia Kazan an honorary Oscar sparked outrage. Kazan had named colleagues as communists during the McCarthy era, leading many actors, including Nick Nolte and Ed Harris, to refuse to applaud his win.
A standing ovation for some, silent protest for others—Elia Kazan’s Oscar win divided HollywoodGetty Images
6. Adrien Brody’s Unplanned Kiss (2003)
Winning Best Actor for The Pianist was a career-defining moment for Adrien Brody, but his impulsive, uninvited kiss on presenter Halle Berry left audiences divided. While Berry laughed it off on stage, the moment has since been re-examined under the lens of consent and professionalism.
Adrien Brody shocked the audience—and Halle Berry—with an uninvited Oscar kissGetty Images
7. #OscarsSoWhite Movement (2015-2016)
For two consecutive years, the Academy nominated only white actors in all major acting categories, sparking the viral #OscarsSoWhite movement. The backlash was so intense that it forced the Academy to re-evaluate its membership and implement diversity initiatives.
Then vs. Now: From #OscarsSoWhite to historic wins—Hollywood’s journey toward diversity is far from overGetty Images
8. The "We Saw Your Boobs" Controversy (2013)
When Seth MacFarlane hosted the Oscars, he performed a song titled "We Saw Your Boobs," listing actresses who had appeared topless in films. The performance was widely criticised as sexist and tone-deaf for an event meant to celebrate women’s achievements in film.
Seth MacFarlane’s ‘joke’ fell flat—was this the Oscars’ most cringe-worthy moment?Getty Images
9. La La Land vs. Moonlight Envelope Fiasco (2017)
The Steve Harvey moment of the Oscars. In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture, only for the rightful winner, Moonlight, to be revealed mid-acceptance speech. The moment was chaotic, awkward, and unforgettable! Yes, a live-TV disaster for the ages.
And the Oscar goes to…’ Oops! The La La Land–Moonlight mix-up that no one will ever forgetGetty Images
10. Will Smith’s On-Stage Slap (2022)
No one saw this coming. Mid-ceremony, Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The shocking altercation overshadowed the entire event, leading to a ten-year Academy ban for Smith and forever changing his career.
One slap, one stunned audience—Will Smith’s shocking Oscars moment that broke the internetGetty Images
And the Award for Most Drama Goes to…
The Oscars may celebrate cinematic excellence, but time and time again, the real show happens off-screen. Whether it’s snubs, scandals, or straight-up chaos, these viral moments prove that the Academy Awards are as much about controversy as they are about cinema. With 2025 shaping up to be another year of drama, one thing’s for sure, the Oscars will never stop surprising us!
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are stepping into a brand-new chapter of their lives—parenthood! The Bollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2023, took to social media to share the exciting news with their fans. Their simple yet heartfelt announcement read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."
The news comes just a day after Kiara made waves at the Tira Beauty store launch, where she stunned in an elegant black Balenciaga outfit. But beyond the glamour and red carpet moments, it’s the couple’s love story that has captured people’s hearts over the years.
Kiara and Sidharth’s journey began in 2018, at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Their bond grew stronger while working together on Shershaah (2021), where their on-screen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema translated into real-life romance. Though they kept their relationship low-key, fans pieced together clues from vacation photos and subtle public appearances until they finally made it official. Their wedding, a private, dreamy affair in Jaisalmer, became one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.
From wedding bells to baby bliss—Kiara & Sidharth's love story keeps getting sweeterGetty Images
This February, the couple celebrated two years of marriage with adorable social media posts. Kiara playfully recreated a wedding moment by pulling Sidharth on a sled during a workout session, while Sidharth melted hearts by revealing a special henna design featuring the letter “K” dedicated to his wife.
Love, laughter, and a little one on the way! Kiara & Sid’s next adventure beginsGetty Images
As they now prepare for their biggest role yet, becoming parents, fans and colleagues have flooded social media with love and well-wishes. The couple continues to balance their personal joy with professional commitments. Kiara is currently filming Toxic with Yash and has projects like War 2 and Don 3 in the pipeline. Sidharth, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his folk thriller VVAN: Force of the Forest later this year. Fans are thrilled for this new chapter in their lives and can’t wait to see more glimpses of their journey into parenthood.
AN AMAZING ability to adapt to multiple languages, genres and mediums has firmly established Wamiqa Gabbi as one of India’s most versatile leading ladies.
This fast-growing reputation has not only earned her an impressive body of work across films and web series but also made her highly sought after. As a result, she has upcoming projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Punjabi, which will further elevate her standing. These projects include soon to be released Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is a comedy about a day that keeps repeating itself.
Eastern Eye caught up with one of the few Indian stars with a pan-Indian reach to discuss her action-packed journey, hopes, ability to adapt to different languages, inspirations, and the secrets behind a great performance. She also spoke about her passions away from work and deep love for animal rights.
You started at a very young age. How do you reflect on your acting journey so far?
Starting young has been an incredible ride. I still remember being part of Jab We Met! I played Kareena Kapoor’s sister in a small role, and even though it was brief, it felt like magic to be on set for such an iconic film. At that young age, I used to wonder if I would ever be a leading la-dy. It is overwhelming to realise that my dreams did come true. Over the years, every project has taught me something – moving from smaller roles to gradually finding my own space in the industry.
Which project has been closest to your heart so far?
I genuinely love all my projects because each one has been a stepping stone in my career. But if I had to pick, it would be Niloufer from Jubilee and Charulata from Khufiya Khufiya. The emotional depth of both characters and the layers I got to explore made it such a rewarding experience. It was also heart-warming to see the love and appreciation Niloufer and Charulata received from audiences.
How significant was 2023 as a turning point in your career, with diverse projects spanning a successful web series and multiple films?
Oh, 2023 was a game-changer for me. With Jubilee, Khufiya, Fursat and Charlie Chopra being released, it felt like my hard work truly paid off. Jubilee was a dream come true because of its scale and storytelling, and working on Khufiya with Vishal Bhardwaj sir was an absolute honour. Both projects were so different yet equally rewarding, allowing me to explore different facets of my craft. The love and recognition I received that year were overwhelming, and it gave me the confidence to keep pushing my boundaries.
How are you selecting your projects?
Honestly, I go with my gut. The script has to grab me – I need to feel something while reading it. I look for stories that feel real and characters that challenge me. The team behind the project also matters a lot. Working with passionate directors and co-actors who push me to be my best is such a blessing. And sometimes, it is just about that spark – if a role excites me, I know it is the right one.
How much do you enjoy working in different languages?
I absolutely love it. It is one of the best parts of my career so far. Working in Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and, of course, Hindi has been an enriching experience. I am especially excited about my Tamil film Genie and my Telugu film Goodachari 2! Playing an agent in Goodachari 2, an action-packed franchise, is something I have always wanted to do. I do not choose scripts based on industry or language – if I believe in the story and connect with it, I go ahead. It is amazing to reach audiences across so many regions with meaningful stories.
Does your approach change when working in different languages?
Oh, definitely. Language plays a big role in bringing a character to life. When I work in Punjabi, for example, it feels like coming home – so natural and close to my roots. For Tamil, Malayalam or Telugu films, I put in extra effort to understand the language, culture and nuances. And then there is Hindi, where I am exploring exciting projects like Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is a mix of comfort and challenge, and these differences make the process even more rewarding.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Which genre do you prefer?
I cannot pick just one. I have always loved intense dramas and thrillers because they let you dive deep into emotions and really test your craft. But lighthearted, feelgood roles are also a joy.
Variety keeps things fresh for me. That is what makes acting so special – you get to explore so many worlds.
You have an exciting slate of projects like Goodachari 2, Genie, and Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling on the way. What inspires you as an actress?
Life inspires me – real stories, real emotions, and the small moments people experience every day. All of it feeds into my work. Getting into a character is like hopping into another soul. Forgetting your own problems and fully inhabiting someone else’s reality – it is like meditation. Watching actors who pour their hearts into their craft is also hugely inspiring. But more than anything, the audience inspires me. Knowing that my work can move someone, make them smile, or make them think differently keeps me going.
You are a versatile actress, but what, according to you, is the secret to a great performance?
I do not know, but I think it is all about honesty. When you are honest with your emotions and truly connect with a character, it translates on screen. Preparation is important, but being in the moment and letting things flow naturally is just as crucial. And, of course, trusting your team – the director, your co-actors – because acting is never a solo effort. The best performances come when everyone’s energy aligns.
.What do you most enjoy watching as an audience?
I know, as an actor, I should watch everything, but I hardly get the time. On my free days, I love to do nothing – just sit at home and play with my dogs. But when I start watching something, I binge-watch. It takes a lot for me to commit to watching, but I love real crime documentaries, as well as health and food documentaries. I also enjoy comedy films and have developed a love for international cinema. But at the end of the day, I only watch when time allows.
Do you have a dream role?
I want to play Parvati from Devdas one day. I love tragic love stories, and the Devdas-Paro love story is truly heart-breaking. I was awestruck watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. As a kid, I watched it countless times – one day, my TV broke, and I kept listening to the film’s audio on repeat. It would be a dream for me to be a modern-day Parvati to a modernday Devdas.
What are your biggest passions away from work?
I love painting in my free time – I always paint on my birthday. I also love spending time with animals and hope to do something concrete for them one day. Fitness is a huge passion – staying active keeps me grounded and energised. I am deeply committed to animal rights and advocate for their protection. They bring so much joy and unconditional love into our lives, and I believe we owe them the same.
Tell us something about you that not many people know.
I do not wear animal-made clothing or accessories in my films. I do not promote animal products or brands that test on animals. I have lost a lot of money turning down these offers, but I sleep peacefully at night, so it is a win-win.
Why do you love being an actress?
Oh, there is so much to love. Acting allows me to live multiple lives in one lifetime. With every role, I step into a new world, and that feels truly magical. I love the creative process, the collaboration, and the storytelling, but most importantly, it helps me grow as a person.
Tell us about that?
It has taught me to empathise with characters who are vastly different from me – whether in their emotional depth, spiritual beliefs, or philosophy of life. It pushes me to see the world from new perspectives, without ego clouding my understanding. I owe so much to my characters; they have shaped the person I am today.
In the cutthroat world of cinema, where the race for recognition often feels like a battle against invisible walls, true validation is rare. It’s not just about trophies or red carpets but it’s about being seen, understood, and celebrated for the art you pour your soul into. This week, one of India’s brightest talents, Divya Prabha, experienced a moment of such validation, indeed a moment so powerful, it doesn’t need an Oscar statuette to prove its worth.
A leading publication often known as the Hollywood bible of film industry insights, dropped a bombshell in its Oscar predictions: Divya Prabha should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in All We Imagine as Light. Let that sink in. The film itself may not have made the official Oscar shortlist, but her performance was so undeniable, so magnetic, that it forced one of the most influential voices in global cinema to sit up and take notice. This isn’t just a nod but more like a standing ovation from an industry that has often side-lined non-Western talent.
Directed by the brilliant Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light is no ordinary film. It’s a masterpiece that made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in Cannes’ main competition and it didn’t just compete; it won the Grand Prix, the festival’s second-highest honour. At its heart is Divya Prabha and Kani Kusriti whose performances are a masterclass in subtlety and strength. They did not just act; they became. Divya Prabha's portrayal is so raw, so human, that it transcends language and culture, leaving audiences across the globe spellbound.
“People in America love her,” Payal Kapadia recently shared, her words brimming with pride. And why wouldn’t they? Divya Prabha has a rare gift, the ability to make you feel every heartbeat, every unspoken word, every flicker of emotion. Her craft isn’t just about acting; it’s about connecting. And in a world that often feels divided, her art reminds us of our shared humanity.
But let’s not forget this moment didn’t come easy. Breaking into the global arena as an Indian actress is no walk in the park. It’s a journey paved with relentless hard work, auditions, rejections, and the quiet determination to keep going even when the odds seem stacked against you. Her inclusion in Oscar predictions isn’t just a personal win; it’s a victory for every Indian artist who has ever dreamt of being seen on the world stage.
This is bigger than awards. It’s about shifting narratives and breaking barriers. It’s about proving that talent knows no borders and that stories, no matter where they come from, have the power to move the world. The lack of an Oscar nomination doesn’t diminish this moment rather it amplifies it. Because sometimes, validation isn’t about a golden statue. Sometimes, it’s about your name being etched into the conversations that matter most.
So, here’s to Divya Prabha —a powerhouse, a storyteller, and a beacon of hope for dreamers everywhere. The world is watching, and she’s just getting started.