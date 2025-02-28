Skip to content
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

The beloved franchise returns with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy, while Zendaya takes on the role of Shrek and Fiona's daughter.

Youtube/Universal Pictures
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Feb 28, 2025
Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.


Zendaya’s casting makes perfect sense, considering she’s been a fan of the Shrek movies for years. Back in 2017, she tweeted, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” Now, that tweet has resurfaced thanks to the official Shrek account, which reposted it with the caption, “This aged well.”

While plot details are still under wraps, what we do know is that Shrek 5 will stick to its original animation style rather than adopting a drastic visual overhaul like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Walt Dohrn, who worked on Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, is directing the film alongside co-director Brad Ableson.


Zendaya joins as Felicia in Shrek 5Getty Images

The last Shrek movie came out in 2010, making this sequel a long-awaited comeback for the franchise. Fans have been waiting over a decade to revisit Far Far Away, and with Zendaya’s addition, the excitement has only grown. Mark your calendars because Shrek 5 is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026, bringing the iconic ogre family back to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

