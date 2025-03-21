Skip to content
Zendaya’s half-sister calls her and Tom Holland an ‘odd couple,’ opens up about family rift

Latonja Coleman shared the reason she feels disconnected from the actress and her thoughts on Zendaya’s relationship with Tom Holland.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland prove that chemistry matters more than height differences

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been one of Hollywood’s most loved couples, but a recent revelation from Zendaya’s half-sister, Latonja Coleman, has brought to light a different side of the actress’s personal life. In a rare interview, Latonja shared her thoughts on Zendaya’s relationship, their family dynamics, and her own struggle with feeling disconnected from her famous sibling.

Latonja Coleman, who shares the same father as Zendaya, has claimed that despite being related, she and Zendaya have barely interacted over the years. According to Latonja, she has seen the “Euphoria” star only twice in the past seven years, once at a family Thanksgiving in 2018 and more recently at their grandmother’s funeral in January 2025. She revealed that during these encounters, Zendaya was distant, treating her more like a fan than family.


Zendaya & Tom HollandZendaya and Tom Holland’s romance remains solid despite ongoing family dramaGetty Images


Latonja also opened up about a particularly painful time in her life and her battle with cancer. She said that when she was diagnosed, she tried to reach out to Zendaya, but her attempts were blocked by family members. She believes Zendaya eventually found out but still never reached out to her. “I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support. I just want to know why Zendaya wasn’t there for me,” Latonja said.

While speaking about Zendaya’s relationship, Latonja did have some positive things to say. She met Tom Holland in 2018 during Thanksgiving and described him as “really cool” and “down to earth.” She also mentioned that her family likes him. However, she did comment on the noticeable height difference between the couple, saying they look like an “odd pair” because Zendaya is taller than Tom. Despite this, she believes he is a good match for her sister.

Zendaya & Tom HollandZendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship has fans buzzing once againGetty Images


Latonja expressed her disappointment in feeling excluded from Zendaya’s life, calling herself the “black sheep” of the family. She suspects that she won’t be invited to Zendaya and Tom’s rumoured wedding, adding that she spoke out now because she felt completely pushed out. While Zendaya has never publicly addressed this family tension, her sister’s words paint a picture of a strained relationship that might never be repaired.

As Zendaya continues to shine in Hollywood, her half-sister remains on the outside, hoping for a connection that may never come.

