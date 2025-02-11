Rushdie attack trial begins as jurors shown graphic details

JURORS heard how a knife attack on novelist Salman Rushdie unfolded in a matter of seconds at a 2022 New York talk and how close he came to death, in the prosecutor's opening statement on Monday (10) at the trial of the man accused of trying to murder the author.
A poet introducing the talk, on the subject of keeping writers safe from harm, was barely into his second sentence when defendant Hadi Matar bounded onto the Chautauqua Institution open-air stage and made about 10 running steps towards a seated Rushdie, Chautauqua District Attorney Jason Schmidt told the jury.
"Without hesitation, upon reaching Mr Rushdie, he very deliberately and forcefully and efficiently at speed plunged the knife into Mr Rushdie over and over and over and over and over and over again," Schmidt said.
Rushdie was stabbed about 15 times: in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging his liver and intestines.
Rushdie is due to testify about his injuries at the Chautauqua County Court in Mayville, New York, a few miles (km) north of the Chautauqua Institution, a rural arts haven.
Matar, 26, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
The latter charge is for wounding Henry Reese, the co-founder of Pittsburgh's City of Asylum, a non-profit group that helps exiled writers, who was conducting the talk with Rushdie that morning. Reese is also due to testify.
Jurors will see videos of the attack, which some 1,000 audience members witnessed, and Matar's arrest, and will hear from the Erie trauma surgeon who treated Rushdie after he had lost catastrophic volumes of blood, Schmidt said.
Matar said "Free Palestine, free Palestine," as he walked past the public gallery after entering the courtroom, dressed in a blue shirt and dark pants, before the jury was brought in.
His lead defence lawyer, Nathaniel Barone, has been hospitalised with an illness, Barone's colleagues told the court, but Judge David Foley denied their request to delay proceedings.
Rushdie, who has faced death threats since the 1988 publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, has published a memoir about the attack and his lengthy recuperation in which he imagines a conversation with his assailant.
He has said he believed he was going to die on the Chautauqua Institution's stage.
After the attack, Matar told the New York Post that he had travelled from his home in New Jersey after seeing the Rushdie event advertised because he disliked the novelist, saying Rushdie had attacked Islam. Matar, a dual citizen of his native US and Lebanon, said in the interview he was surprised that Rushdie survived, the Post reported.
Matar's trial has been delayed twice, most recently after Barone, his defence lawyer, unsuccessfully tried to move it to a different venue, saying Matar could not get a fair trial in Chautauqua. The trial is being held in Mayville, a lakeside town of about 1,500 people near the Canadian border.
If convicted of attempted murder, Matar faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Matar also faces federal charges brought by prosecutors in the US attorney's office in western New York, accusing him of attempting to murder Rushdie as an act of terrorism and of providing material support to the armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the US has designated as a terrorist organisation.
Matar is due to face those charges at a separate trial in Buffalo.
