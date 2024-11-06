Queen Camilla postpones engagements due to chest infection

The Queen will resume engagements next week

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a farewell ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. (Photo by Ian Vogler – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

QUEEN CAMILLA has been forced to cancel a number of public events this week due to a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said.

However, the 77-year-old monarch is expected to resume her duties as early as next weekend.

The Queen, wife of King Charles, known for her love of literature, will host a reception for the annual Booker Prize shortlist at Clarence House on 12 November, the palace confirmed on Wednesday (6). This event will mark her return to the public eye after a brief period of rest at home.

Camilla’s illness means she will miss two significant events this week – the annual Field of Remembrance ceremony at Westminster Abbey and a reception honouring medal winners from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the BBC reported.

The Duchess of Gloucester, a working royal, will stand in for the Queen at the Field of Remembrance commemoration.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said Camilla’s doctors have advised a “short period of rest” to help her recover from the chest infection. The palace added that the Queen “very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

These events include the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday (9) and the commemorative service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday (10) morning.

The Queen’s recent health scare comes just months after her husband received a cancer diagnosis in February.

His treatment was temporarily paused while the royal couple undertook a tour of Australia and Samoa, which included a stopover in India on the way back.

Prime minister Keir Starmer took to social media to wish the Queen a “speedy recovery”.

In February 2023, the Queen missed a week of engagements after testing positive for Covid-19. This was the second time she had contracted the virus, having previously done so in February 2022. The Queen has also recorded a TV documentary on domestic violence, which will air next week.