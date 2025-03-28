Skip to content
Sofia Carson's new Netflix rom-com 'The Life List' is making viewers dump their partners

Test audiences of The Life List are rethinking love, relationships, and life choices after watching the film.

Sofia Carson’s ‘The Life List’ Has Viewers Rethinking Their Relationships

Sofia Carson in The Life List – The Netflix rom-com that’s making viewers rethink their relationships

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 28, 2025
Sofia Carson’s latest romantic comedy, The Life List, is doing more than just entertaining audiences. In fact, it’s making them question their love lives. The Netflix film, set to release this Friday, has reportedly led several test viewers to break up with their partners after watching it.

Directed by Adam Brooks and based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel, the story follows Alex Rose, played by Carson, a woman at a turning point in her life. When her mother, portrayed by Connie Britton, passes away, Alex discovers an unusual condition in her will. To claim her inheritance, she must first complete the childhood bucket list she wrote at 13. The list includes challenges like performing stand-up comedy and diving into a mosh pit, but one task proves far more difficult: finding true love!



Her mother’s parting gift includes a set of questions designed to help Alex recognise real love: Is your partner kind? Do they bring out the best in you? Can you picture a future with them? These thought-provoking questions have clearly struck a nerve with audience. According to Carson, many viewers walked away reassessing their own relationships, with some even deciding to end them.

“Adam would call me after test screenings and say, ‘People are coming up to me saying they broke up with their boyfriend after watching this,’” Carson shared. “Others quit their jobs or made major life changes. It sparked so many existential conversations.”

Sofia Carson\u2019s \u2018The Life List\u2019 Has Viewers Rethinking Their RelationshipsKyle Allen, Connie Britton, Sofia Carson and Sebastian de Souza attend The Life List premiereGetty Images


But The Life List isn’t just another feel-good rom-com; in fact, it attempts to blend romance, personal growth, and family drama, making it a deeply reflective watch. Carson herself was inspired by the experience, admitting that the film pushed her to reconnect with her own childhood dreams.

“I think we all forget the fearless dreamers we used to be,” she said. “This movie brought me back to that version of myself. Since filming, I’ve started writing my own life list, and it’s been amazing to see how many of my dreams have already come true.” Some of her real-life achievements include performing at the Oscars, singing with Andrea Bocelli, and becoming a UNICEF ambassador, none of which she had imagined as a child.

Sofia Carson\u2019s \u2018The Life List\u2019 Has Viewers Rethinking Their RelationshipsSofia Carson attends The Life List premiere Getty Images


With a cast that includes Kyle Allen and Sebastian de Souza, The Life List promises to be a film that makes you think about what truly matters. And for some, it’s a wake-up call that love isn’t always what it seems.

adam brookschildhood bucket listconnie brittonexistential conversationskyle allenlori nelson spielmanlove livesnetflix filmromantic comedysebastian de souzasofia carsontest viewerswakeup callthe life list

