King Charles cancels engagements after cancer treatment side effects

KING CHARLES has postponed his engagements for Thursday and Friday after experiencing side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace announced.

The palace said in a statement that after receiving scheduled treatment in the morning, the king had "temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital."

"His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed," the statement said, adding that the 76-year-old monarch had since returned home to Clarence House.

"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's (Friday's) diary programme will also be rescheduled," it added.

The BBC, citing sources, reported that the king's side effects were temporary and relatively common, describing the development as a minor setback in his recovery. The PA news agency reported that the king was in good spirits at home, working on state papers and making calls.

Charles became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

In February 2024, he publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis, a departure from the royal family's traditional approach to personal health matters. However, the palace has not specified the type of cancer he has, only confirming that his treatment will continue into 2025.

'Apologies'

Buckingham Palace said Charles "would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result" of the cancellations.

He had been scheduled to receive credentials from three foreign ambassadors on Thursday and had four engagements planned in Birmingham on Friday.

Charles was crowned as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth nations in May 2023. His coronation also saw Queen Camilla officially crowned, nearly two decades after their marriage.

Despite the latest postponement, Charles and Camilla's planned visit to Italy in early April is still expected to go ahead.

However, no new dates have been confirmed for their postponed meeting with Pope Francis, which was initially planned as part of the trip. The Vatican meeting was delayed following medical advice given to the 88-year-old pope.

Francis, who had pneumonia in both lungs earlier this year, was discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday after nearly 40 days.

'Transparent'

Charles resumed work within two and a half months of his cancer diagnosis and gradually increased his official duties throughout 2024, including overseas visits to Australia and Samoa.

His daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced in January that she was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

Buckingham Palace previously said Charles wanted to be open about his diagnosis to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

His approach aligns with his vision of a more modern and transparent monarchy, particularly as republican sentiment grows in some of the 14 countries outside the UK where he remains head of state.

Meanwhile, tensions with his younger son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan, have continued to overshadow his reign.

Harry’s memoir Spare and a Netflix series brought renewed attention to their strained relationship. Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry has had limited contact with his father.

As king, Charles also serves as head of the Church of England and the Commonwealth, which includes 56 nations and represents about a quarter of the world’s population.

