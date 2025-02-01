King Charles to appear in Amazon documentary on environmental causes

The hardworking artist has set a high standard for herself and feels confident in the music she’s creating, which resonates with diverse audiences. Excited for the year ahead, she is ready to share more new music.

Eastern Eye caught up with the rising British music star to discuss her journey, recent successes, inspirations, and plans for the future.

What first connected you to music?

Songwriting is what made me fall in love with music. There’s so much beauty in capturing a story and connecting with the world through lyrics. Music holds so much emotion, and that’s why I fell in love with the art of writing both lyrics and melodies.

What has been your most memorable moment?

I’d say my first headline gig at Café KoKo in 2023. It feels like forever ago, but I remember the night so clearly. It was surreal to see so many people show up to support me. Hearing the audience sing my lyrics back – it’s every artist’s dream. It was the most rewarding experience.

What inspired your recent single Watch Your Back?

The song was inspired by my experiences in the industry. I’ve encountered many people who sold me big dreams but left me stranded. The song reflects on those experiences with a lighthearted and comical approach to dark moments. You can hear that in lyrics like, “you’re minted but need a tic tac!” Writing the song was a lot of fun.

The cover of her single

How would you describe your music?

My music spans multiple genres but is predominantly pop and r’n’b. I love experimenting with sounds – my next single even has some reggae vibes. I focus on creating a vibe with my music rather than sticking to a specific genre.

What can we expect next from you?

Big things are coming. I don’t want to give too much away just yet, but I’ve never been this excited about releasing new music and performing live. I’d recommend following me on socials (@NikiKiniMusic) and signing up for my mailing list to stay updated.

What is your master plan for music going forward?

To create music I truly love and would listen to myself. Music is subjective, and I’ve had managers try to steer my sound, but as an independent artist, I now have complete creative control. It’s thrilling to share new releases and see how my audience reacts on social media.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

It’s been the same answer for years – Raye. I once participated in a writing camp with her but haven’t had a proper session together. I’d lose my mind if that happened! She’s incredibly talented, from her lyricism and vocals to her production abilities. She’s a dream collaborator. I’d love to get an insight into how her brilliant mind works.

What music dominates your playlist?

It might sound like a cop-out answer, but I listen to a bit of everything. Mostly pop and r’n’b because I love those sounds, and they inspire my music, but I also enjoy country, rap, hip hop, and more.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be?

Production. I dabble in it and love vocal production, but there’s so much more to learn. There’s a lack of female producers in the industry, but beyond that, being a able to contribute to a song’s production adds immense value to your music.

Who is your musical hero?

MIA was a big inspiration growing up. Seeing an Asian woman doing what I dreamed of was incredibly empowering, especially with the lack of Asian representation in the music industry.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

I didn’t have a middle name growing up and was jealous that my friends had one. Because of my love for olives, my parents gave me the middle name Olivia! What inspires you as an artist? Inspiration comes from everywhere – other songs, life events, and even the experiences of my friends and family.

Why do you love music?

Music allows you to say things that can be hard to express in person. It creates opportunities for storytelling through sound and lyrics. I also love the artistry involved, from visuals to album artwork. Music offers endless ways to be creative.