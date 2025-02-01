King Charles to appear in Amazon documentary on environmental causes

King Charles is set to appear in a new documentary produced by Amazon Prime Video, focusing on his lifelong dedication to environmental causes and sustainable living. Filming has already begun at Dumfries House in Scotland, a location closely tied to his charity work. The documentary will explore the themes of his 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, which advocates for a deeper connection between humanity and nature.
The project marks a shift for the Royal Family, which has traditionally partnered with British broadcasters like the BBC and ITV for major productions. However, Charles’s decision to collaborate with Amazon reflects a modern approach to reaching global audiences. This move follows in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, Amazon’s rival streaming platform.
The documentary aims to showcase Charles’s philosophy of harmony, emphasising the interconnectedness of all living things and the need for sustainable practises. A source close to Buckingham Palace described the film as an opportunity to “show, not tell” how these ideas can transform communities and the planet. Dumfries House, often referred to as a “living laboratory,” will serve as a major backdrop, focusing on the practical applications of Charles’s vision.
Charles has been a vocal advocate for environmental issues for decades, both as Prince of Wales and now as King. Despite the monarchy’s requirement to remain politically neutral, he has continued to champion climate action. In December 2023, he addressed the COP28 summit in Dubai, warning that humanity’s survival depends on restoring balance with nature.
King Charles shares his vision for a harmonious future in upcoming Amazon documentaryGetty Images
The documentary, expected to release by late 2025 or early 2026, will provide a close look at Charles’s work and beliefs. It will also highlight the impact of his charity, The King’s Foundation, which promotes sustainable living and community building. As the Royal Family embraces new media platforms, this film represents a fresh effort to share Charles’s message of harmony and environmental stewardship with a global audience.