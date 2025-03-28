King Charles welcomed with Bollywood tune at Commonwealth Day ceremony

During the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted with an unexpected and memorable musical performance. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band played the iconic Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale,” creating a cross-cultural moment that captured widespread attention.

This unique performance combined traditional Scottish bagpipes with the Bollywood tune, surprising many of those in attendance and on social media. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, which was established in the early 1950s, is known for blending Scottish musical traditions with elements of Hindu culture. With branches in the UK, India, the USA, and Kenya, the band has performed at numerous high-profile events over the years. Among their previous notable appearances is a performance for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at Madison Square Garden.

The band’s appearance at the Commonwealth Day ceremony, which took place approximately two weeks ago, was widely shared on social media platforms. Clips of the event circulated online, where the fusion of Scottish and Bollywood sounds quickly garnered attention. Social media users were particularly delighted by the unexpected musical selection, with many expressing both amusement and admiration for the performance.

While some online comments questioned whether the video was real, its authenticity was confirmed by coverage from major broadcasters, including the BBC. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band themselves posted about the event, celebrating their opportunity to perform at such a prestigious ceremony. In their post, they noted that performing in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla was an “unforgettable moment” and highlighted how the performance celebrated “unity, heritage, and culture.”

The Commonwealth Day ceremony is an important event in the UK’s calendar, celebrating the unity and shared values of the Commonwealth of Nations. This year’s ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey and was attended by senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The event typically features a range of cultural performances, with music playing a key role in representing the diversity of the Commonwealth’s member states.

However, it was the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band’s rendition of “Dhoom Machale” that stood out as one of the most talked-about moments. Social media users wasted no time in responding to the performance with a mixture of humour and admiration. Some viewers made references to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s famous portrayal of a master of disguise in the film “Dhoom 2,” where he temporarily disguises himself as Queen Elizabeth II. “That’s clearly Hrithik Roshan disguised as Camilla,” one user quipped.

Others poked fun at the historical ties between Britain and India, with one commenter suggesting that Hrithik Roshan was there to “take the Kohinoor back,” a playful reference to the famous diamond which has long been a point of contention between the two countries.

Another user commented on the performance itself, noting, “The band master cooked that day,” a slang phrase used to praise someone for their excellence in executing a task. The phrase aptly captured the widespread admiration for the band’s innovative musical fusion.

This event marked another milestone in the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band’s long tradition of performing for high-profile audiences. The band has made a name for itself with its unique blend of traditional Scottish music and elements from their Hindu cultural heritage, regularly performing at royal events, cultural festivals, and international celebrations. Their ability to bridge cultures through music has earned them a reputation for excellence and innovation, and their Commonwealth Day performance will likely be remembered for years to come.

In addition to showcasing cultural diversity, the band’s performance also highlighted the importance of music as a unifying force, capable of bringing together different traditions and creating moments of shared joy and celebration. The performance was a fitting tribute to the spirit of the Commonwealth, which is built on values of unity, diversity, and mutual respect.

The Commonwealth Day ceremony may be an annual tradition, but this year’s event will be remembered for its musical surprises and the way it brought together both royal and popular culture in a truly unforgettable way.