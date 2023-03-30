Website Logo
  Thursday, March 30, 2023
Yasmine Hammamet Carnival: Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band impresses global audience

The band was inspired by the discipline and dedication of a Scottish Pipe Band that performed during the faith’s spiritual leader’s first visit to the UK in 1970

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band from Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury recently returned from their performances at the Carnival of Nice and were one of the top performers at the international carnival in Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia held from 17th to 20th March.

The 8th edition of ‘Le Carnaval International de Yasmine Hammamet’ showcased a diverse range of acts and featured 320 artists from eight different countries who performed alongside 330 local Tunisian artists.

The performances included drum bands, brass bands, majorettes, and flag wavers.

The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London, which consisted of 19 members, captivated the audience with their unique blend of traditional Scottish, Indian, and contemporary pop music, a press release stated.

They were also commended for their excellent Scottish attire, uniformity, and outstanding discipline throughout the carnival.

Established in 1972, the band is known worldwide for its military style and discipline. It has performed at numerous charitable functions and national events, including the Queen’s Jubilees.

The band was inspired by the discipline and dedication of a Scottish Pipe Band that performed during the faith’s spiritual leader’s first visit to the UK in 1970.

Today, the London Band has five sister bands in Greater Manchester, the USA, Australia, Kenya, and India, with over 300 members.

According to 26-year-old Tarun Patel, the Yasmine Hammamet carnival was an incredible experience for him. He mentioned that he enjoyed playing alongside many talented performers from around the world who had come together to create a sensational show. The vibrant costumes, impressive dances, and exceptional musical performances all added to the fantastic atmosphere, making the carnival an unforgettable event for him.

The 8th edition of the carnival drew in more than 40,000 spectators, offering a distinctive chance to witness the vibrant Tunisian culture combined with various cultures from across the globe. So, the esteemed local band has now gain worldwide recognition.

The Swaminarayan Faith, led by Lord Shree Swaminarayan and his successors, including Jeevanpran Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa and Acharya Swamishree Maharaj, has established Mandirs all over the world to provide a place for practicing and understanding Hinduism.

These Mandirs are not just places of worship, but also host a range of activities for community members to engage in, including sports, music, and charitable causes.

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury, in particular, aims to improve the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of its community and promote positive contributions to society.

 

Eastern Eye

