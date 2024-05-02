  • Thursday, May 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Pro-Palestinian protests spread to UK universities

The pro-Palestinian protests, coordinated with trade union-led events, also saw a blockade of the Department for Business and Trade in London.

Pro-Palestinian protests at Newcastle University on 2 March, 2024. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Pro-Palestinian groups are establishing protest camps at universities across Britain, drawing inspiration from similar actions in the United States.

As reported by The Times, on Wednesday, students at several Russell Group universities including Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Sheffield, and Newcastle erected tents and anti-Israel signs. Organisers cited inspiration from US demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Unfortunately we find ourselves as students at a university which is complicit in genocide and our efforts to change that have come to nothing so far, so we needed to take things a step further,” Lewi El Hawary, a law student from Brighton and the camp leader at Newcastle University, told the newspaper.

The protests, coordinated with trade union-led events, also saw a blockade of the Department for Business and Trade in London.

Last weekend, Warwick students began a sit-in, urging British universities to escalate actions.

While smaller than US counterparts, there have been several protests at British universities since Hamas’s attack on October 7 prompted Israel’s armed response in Gaza.

Edward Isaacs, president of the Union of Jewish Students, highlighted increased antisemitism on campuses. “This year, Jewish students have been continually facing antisemitic hatred on campus. Since October 7, Jewish students have experienced an unprecedented volume of abuse and prejudice directed against them,” The Times reported him as saying.

In Newcastle, students set up a camp indefinitely, demanding university transparency and support for Palestinian causes. They also want the university to cut ties with Israeli academic institutions and companies that work with Israel, as well as provide protection for staff and students who support the Palestinian cause.

Manchester and Leeds saw similar actions, with demands to end ties with defence companies and Israeli institutions. The protests, organised by student groups, aim to challenge university complicity in Palestinian oppression.

In Bristol, a group called Bristol Student Occupation for a Free Palestine set up tents on the university campus with banners reading “Arms companies killing kids”, reported the newspaper.

At Leeds University, banners with slogans such as “No IDF [Israel Defence Forces] on campus” were seen as a group set up tents on the campus.

A group called the Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine (SCCP) has made tent camps at the university campus.

Related Stories

News
Polls open for key local elections
News
London sword attack suspect charged with killing teen
HEADLINE STORY
JLF London returns to the British Library with an exciting line-up
News
Migrants being detained for Rwanda deportation
News
Irish police dismantle asylum seekers’ ‘tent city’ in Dublin
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “Institutionally racist” police losing public’s trust
News
First asylum seeker sent to Rwanda
News
King Charles resumes public duties; visits cancer centre
News
Minorities and women less likely to report workplace bullying, study finds
News
Ex-England cricketer Panesar to contest election for Workers party
News
SNP begins search for Yousaf’s successor
News
India denies official’s involvement in Pannun murder plot

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW