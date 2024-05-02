Nigel Railton named as new Post Office chair

Railton brings a wealth of experience to the position, having spent 24 years at Camelot UK.

Nigel Railton (Photo: LinkedIn)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE former head of Camelot, Nigel Railton, has been appointed as the interim chairman of the Post Office, stepping into the role after the departure of Henry Staunton earlier this year.

Railton’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Post Office, with ongoing efforts to address the fallout from the Horizon scandal, which saw numerous sub-postmasters wrongly prosecuted due to issues with the Post Office’s IT system.

Railton brings a wealth of experience to the position, having spent 24 years at Camelot UK, the former operator of the National Lottery. He also has a background in various industries, including automotive and transportation, having worked with companies such as Daewoo and British Rail.

In his new role, Railton faces the daunting task of steering the Post Office through a period of significant change and transformation. One of his immediate priorities will be overseeing the compensation process for victims of the Horizon scandal, which has been a source of ongoing controversy and criticism, reports said.

Railton’s appointment has been welcomed by business secretary Kemi Badenoch, who praised his commitment to public service and his ability to address the challenges facing the Post Office.

Badenoch said: “Nigel has the necessary experience to lead an organisation as large and complex as the Post Office and I’m confident he will work well with the leadership team to implement the change that is required in the organisation.”

Railton said: “The Post Office plays a vital role in communities across the country. It is a national institution and its success in the years ahead matters to everyone.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for the Post Office as it works to address historic failures while also striving to transform its business.”

Railton began his professional journey in the signal box at Crewe railway station, accumulating 12 years of experience with British Rail. Subsequently, he ventured into the automotive sector and held positions at Black & Decker, a renowned toolmaking company. Additionally, Railton holds the position of chairman at Argentex, a provider of currency management services, and serves as a director at the Social Mobility Foundation.

His appointment comes amidst ongoing turmoil within the Post Office, including the recent departure of Henry Staunton and allegations of misconduct within the organization’s leadership.