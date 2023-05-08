Website Logo
  Monday, May 08, 2023
Mahant Swami Maharaj leads coronation tribute to King Charles III at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Earlier Mahant Swami Maharaj had also sent a letter to King Charles III, conveying his warmest congratulations on behalf of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan community

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Mahant Swami Maharaj led tributes to celebrate the historic Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London on Saturday, (06) a press release informed.

Jitu Patel, Chair of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, was also invited along with other senior faith leaders to greet the King with a message of goodwill at Westminster Abbey.

Yogvivekdas Swami, Head Swami of London Mandir, congratulated Their Majesties during the evening assembly, while Kamlesh Patel, a senior BAPS volunteer, expressed His Majesty’s long-standing friendly relationship with BAPS and his personal admiration for His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Earlier Mahant Swami Maharaj had also sent a letter to King Charles III, conveying his warmest congratulations on behalf of the worldwide BAPS Swaminarayan community.

During a ceremony at the Mandir, Paramtattvadas Swami read the letter while Mahant Swami Maharaj lit a traditional lamp, and children chanted the Shanti Path prayer for global peace and harmony.

In conclusion, Mahant Swami Maharaj addressed the assembly and extended his warmest congratulations to King Charles III on behalf of everyone at BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha around the world.

He prayed that His Majesty remains in good health and can serve the people of the country with righteousness and moral fortitude. Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed his hope that their friendship will continue to blossom and that His Majesty would be welcomed not only at Neasden Temple, but also at their temples across the world.

 

