Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Critics say Christian-backed organisations inflate numbers while overlooking rising non-affiliation, Hinduism’s global spread, and Buddhism’s cultural integration.

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Map showing global distribution of major world religions by region

Visual Capitalist
Nitin Mehta
By Nitin MehtaJul 15, 2025

Every few years, the media boldly announces the state of world religions. However, the final messages remain the same: that the first position is held by Christianity, followed by Islam. The organisation that gathers these statistics is the US-based Centre for the Study of Global Christianity, with its headquarters at the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts. The statistics provided by this organisation—which, as the name suggests, is very much Christian—are widely circulated by global media.

The 2025 statistics place Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, followed by Islam. Backing up the Centre is Pew Research. Pew, too, is a Christian organisation. The word “pew” refers to the benches on which people sit in a church. Pew is also financially supported by the John Templeton Foundation, which is a Christian organisation.

The Centre for the Study of Global Christianity claims there are 2.6 billion Christians in the world. The World Christian Database contends that Catholics are the biggest denomination, with 1.27 billion followers. According to Vatican News, the global Catholic population increased by 1.15% between 2022 and 2023, rising from approximately 1.39 billion to 1.406 billion.

Not to be outdone, a Bible Society report suggests that the “hostility” and “apathy” to Christianity recorded among older generations are being replaced by “openness”, particularly among Generation Z (those born between the mid-1990s and 2010s), who “show above-average levels of warmth to spirituality”. The fact, however, is that a significant portion of Generation Z are religiously unaffiliated (“nones”). They are more likely to explore spirituality outside traditional religious institutions and may even blend elements of different faiths.

There are several dangers with Church-based statistics. There can be a self-reporting bias. The methodology employed and the context in which data is collected could involve potential bias. These are not independent surveys—they are Christian stats. Churches may highlight statistics that support their narratives while downplaying or ignoring data that contradicts their message. The way statistics are presented and interpreted can significantly influence public perception. For example, focusing on the number of people who identify as Christian can create a perception of religious strength, while ignoring the growing number of those who are religiously unaffiliated.

While this “good news” (pardon the pun) of Christianity being the biggest religion was lapped up by global media, on the ground, the situation is very different. The proportion of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to census data. Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian in the 2021 census.

In every country surveyed—except the Netherlands and Norway, where the religiously unaffiliated are the largest religious group—non-practising Christians make up the majority of Europe’s Christians. In many European countries, less than 5% of the population attend church. For every 100 new Catholics, more than 800 people leave the Church. In the US, 50 million people who call themselves Catholics do not do the minimum to be considered Catholic.

According to Pew Research, Hinduism is the third biggest religion, with approximately 1.2 billion adherents representing 14.9% of the world population. However, unlike Christianity, Hinduism is practised by the masses enthusiastically. And unlike Christianity, Hinduism—until now—was not a proselytising religion. The horrors perpetrated by the Catholic Church on non-Christians and the forced conversions are acts that Christ would never have approved of.

Regarding Buddhism, Pew Research calls it a major world religion with approximately 320 million followers. China, with the world’s second-largest population, has been Buddhist for thousands of years. Due to the Communist regime, Buddhism is not practised as openly as it should be. Pew Research claims that the true number of Buddhists in China cannot be ascertained because Buddhism there is mixed up with Taoism, Confucianism, and Folk Religion.

It can give a figure of Christians in Africa even though the Church has been obliged to accommodate African traditional religious practices. Christian missionaries often viewed ATRs (African Traditional Religions) as pagan and demonic, leading to the suppression and condemnation of traditional practices. African churches have dancing, playing of drums, ancestral worship, traditional healing, and spiritual healing. Christian missionaries have had to accommodate the African Church. It has yet to find a solution to the dichotomy it finds itself in. It is a matter of cognitive dissonance for the Church.

According to Pew Research, 90% of China’s population is religiously unaffiliated. This figure is ambiguous, as under the Communist regime people would be wary of being seen as affiliated to Buddhism. China’s spiritual heritage is guided by the three pillars of religion—Taoism, Confucianism, and Buddhism. All three have incorporated each other’s ideas and blended into a Buddhist way of life, which has deeply permeated Chinese society, even if it is not formally identified as Buddhism.

I would contend that there are at least 700 million Buddhists in China. There are Buddhist-majority countries like Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Mongolia. Chinese Buddhism is a major religion in Hong Kong, with a large number of followers and influence on the city’s culture. Buddhism has a large following in European countries too. The total number of Buddhists could be near the one billion mark.

Numbers alone, however, do not indicate the greatness of a religion. Hinduism is by far the oldest religion in the world. It is hundreds of thousands of years old. It has traditionally been non-proselytising. It believes all paths to God—if followed properly—can lead to salvation. Even though it is so old, Hinduism is very modern at the same time. The beginning of the 21st century has seen Hinduism actively taking its message to the world. Tens of thousands of people all over the world are taking up the faith.

Millions of people practise Yoga and have become vegetarians or vegans. Hindu gurus have millions of followers. From Cape Town to Copenhagen to Cincinnati to Kolkata, the chanting of the Hare Krishna mantra can be heard. The moral of the article is: do not accept Pew Research and fellow travellers as messengers of truth.

During the recent Kumbh Mela, half a billion Hindus came together at the confluence of the three holy rivers—Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Which other religion can bring together such numbers of people? Only a dynamic faith can do that.

(Nitin Mehta is a writer and commentator on Indian culture and philosophy. He has contributed extensively to discussions on Hinduism, spirituality, and the role of Gurus in modern society. You can find more of his work at www.nitinmehta.co.uk.)

buddhismchristianityglobal religion trendsreligious statisticsreligion

Related News

Shoaib Bashir
Cricket

England's Shoaib Bashir ruled out of remainder of India series

10 TikTok stars
Entertainment

10 TikTok stars who went from viral fame to Hollywood deals

More For You

Indian soldier

An Indian soldier stands guard as national flags wave in the background

Getty Images

India won the brief conflict with Pakistan but lost the propaganda war

Nitin Mehta

After the dastardly killing of 25 Hindus by terrorists in Pahalgam, India delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan. It sent the message that India will not tolerate terrorist attacks anymore. However, India seems to have lost the propaganda war. In any battle, propaganda plays a huge role.

There are two interpretations of how the brief conflict was suddenly brought to a close. The Indian interpretation is that the Pakistani commanders urged India to stop the conflict and India agreed. This in itself raises some crucial questions. If the enemy is urging you to stop, why would you? Certainly the great Chanakya's response would be to take full advantage of the enemy's weakness. Did India get any cast-iron guarantees that Pakistan will stop state-sponsored terrorist attacks? Did India ask for the immediate release of Sudhir Kulbushan Yadav who is in a Pakistani jail for nine years on false spying charges?

Keep ReadingShow less
indira gandhi Emergency history

Indira Gandhi

Facebook

When Croydon met Alexandra Palace: Protesting Indira’s Emergency from London

Nitin Mehta

The former PM of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency in 1975. In London, the newly formed Friends of India Society was organising protests and campaigning for the restoration of democracy. On Saturday, 24 April 1976, an international conference was held at Alexandra Palace.

Shiva Naipaul, the famous Trinidadian writer of Indian origin, wrote the following article in The London Times newspaper. Here is a brief summary of what he wrote:

Keep ReadingShow less
Crime in london

London stands tall with global power and cultural prestige

Getty Images

London: Crime, corruption, and a crumbling society

Nitin Mehta

The great city of London has had a chequered history—from the Great Plague to the smog-filled streets of the 20th century. After the Black Death of 1348–49, which killed millions across Europe, London was struck by the bubonic plague between 1655 and 1666. Poor sanitation led to sewage overflowing in the streets and the Thames, increasing the population of disease-carrying black rats. The plague killed nearly 200,000 people, a quarter of London’s population at the time. Cases continued sporadically until the Great Fire of London in September 1666, which some believe ended the epidemic.

In 1952, the Great Smog engulfed the city, with coal pollution killing 10,000–12,000 Londoners and leaving 100,000 with respiratory illnesses. Yet, as Britain’s empire grew, so did London’s fortunes. By the early 20th century, more than half of the world’s trade was financed in British currency, making London the financial heart of the empire. It became a global hub for banking, insurance, maritime services, commodities, and stockbroking.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Time Librarians' Lounge: Breaking Rooms Throughout Timelines

The Time Librarians' Lounge: Breaking Rooms Throughout Timelines

Suppose your coffee break doesn't merely take you out of work mode—it takes you out of the century. Welcome to the Time Librarians' Lounge, where every break in a work shift can deposit you in a Roman atrium, a Martian greenhouse, or a quantum crystal chamber. These aren't your typical staff rooms. They're carefully curated sanctuaries for time guardians—intended to allow them to relax, recharge, and temporarily forget the weight of keeping history intact over millennia.

  

Keep ReadingShow less
Brand Consistency 101: How a JPG Image Resizer Helps Maintain Visual Identity

Brand Consistency 101: How a JPG Image Resizer Helps Maintain Visual Identity

Brand consistency is more than just using the same logo everywhere—it’s about maintaining a uniform look and feel across all visual content. Every image you use in marketing, from website banners to social media posts, should align with your brand’s identity. A well-resized JPG can make the difference between a polished, professional presence and a distorted, low-quality impression.

This guide will explore the challenges of image consistency, a checklist to maintain uniform visuals, and how a reliable tool like Pippit AI can simplify the process.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc