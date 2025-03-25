Skip to content
Government to end £2bn contract with asylum hotel provider

Border security and asylum minister Angela Eagle said the decision was part of increased oversight of asylum accommodation.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 25, 2025
THE UK government will end its £2bn-a-year contract with Stay Belvedere Hotels (SBHL), one of the largest providers of hotel accommodation for asylum seekers, following a Home Office audit that raised concerns about the company's performance, BBC reported.

SBHL manages accommodation across 51 hotels in England and Wales and operates Napier Barracks in Kent, which is set to close in September.

The Home Office review found issues with SBHL’s role as a supplier, though specific details were not disclosed. SBHL states on its website that it offers services exceeding contractual requirements and ensures the welfare of those housed in its facilities.

Border security and asylum minister Angela Eagle said the decision was part of increased oversight of asylum accommodation.

"We have made the decision to remove Stay Belvedere Hotels from the Home Office supply chain and will not hesitate to take further action to ensure Home Office contracts deliver for the UK," she told the BBC.

The earliest the Home Office can exit the contract without break costs is September 2025. It remains unclear where current residents will be housed once the contract ends.

As of December 2024, 38,079 asylum seekers were in hotel accommodation, down from a peak of 56,042 in September 2023.

Ministry of Justice data shows nearly 42,000 asylum seekers are awaiting appeal hearings after initial rejections.

The government has reiterated its aim to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers, but housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Times Radio he would not provide a timeline.

Officials are also considering plans to send failed asylum seekers to the Balkans. Over 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via small boats this year, with 36,816 detected in 2024.

UK houses

Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2027 and be completed by 2029, the government said.

image: Getty

Government to invest £2 billion in 18,000 affordable homes by 2029

THE UK government on Tuesday announced a £2 billion investment to build up to 18,000 social and affordable homes in England.

The initiative is part of its broader target to deliver 1.5 million homes by the end of the current parliament and support economic growth.

Cambridge Librarian Claims Race Bias After India Leave Denial

In 2021, Trinity College offered her a permanent desk supervisor contract, which included the option to take a three-month break during the summer.

trinity-college

Cambridge librarian alleges race bias after India leave was denied

A UNIVERSITY of Cambridge librarian’s race discrimination claim was dismissed after a tribunal found the university had acted “flexibly” in handling her leave requests.

Havovi Anklesaria, who has worked at Trinity College for 30 years, requested three months off at the beginning of the year instead of the summer.

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

Joseph Awuah-Darko also highlighted the pressures faced by young people in today’s society

Instagram/ okuntakinte

British-Ghanaian artist seeks euthanasia, sparks global debate on mental health and right to die

British-Ghanaian artist Joseph Awuah-Darko, 28, has made the difficult decision to pursue euthanasia due to the unbearable toll of living with bipolar disorder. Having battled mental health challenges for decades, Awuah-Darko has chosen to move to the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal, and is now awaiting approval for the procedure – a process that could take up to four years.

Awuah-Darko, known for his thought-provoking artwork and social activism, has used social media to share his mental health journey and the difficult decision he made after years of careful consideration. His story has sparked a global conversation about mental health, euthanasia, and the right to die with dignity.

Councils Must Verify Pothole Repairs for Full Funding

'Fixing the basic infrastructure this country relies on is central to delivering national renewal, improving living standards and securing Britain’s future through our Plan for Change,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Councils must prove pothole repairs to get full funding: Starmer

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has announced that councils in England must publish annual reports on pothole repairs to receive their full share of the government’s £500 million road maintenance fund.

The move is part of a £1.6 billion investment in highway maintenance, set to be distributed from mid-April.

Labour Government to Investigate Surge in Therapists & Diagnoses

Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector

Getty Images

Labour government to investigate surge in therapists amid rise in diagnoses

Government officials are set to investigate whether counsellors and therapists are able to establish themselves too easily in the UK, amid a sharp increase in mental health diagnoses. Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector might be contributing to an “exponential” rise in diagnoses of mental health conditions.

Speaking at the Pulse Live conference, Kinnock highlighted the ease with which individuals could set themselves up as therapists, expressing concern that the process requires minimal oversight or extensive training. He pointed to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, where counsellors are required to undergo six years of training before practising, and suggested that a similar approach may be needed in the UK.

