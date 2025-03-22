Ellen DeGeneres sells $5.2M Montecito home as she and Portia de Rossi move to the UK

Ellen DeGeneres has officially wrapped up another chapter of her life in the United States, selling one of her last remaining homes in California. The former talk show host, and her wife, Portia de Rossi have been gradually moving away from their U.S. properties after settling into a new life in the English countryside.
Their latest sale, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in Montecito, fetched $5.2 million—$200,000 over the asking price after just 10 days on the market. The couple originally purchased the mid-century modern home in 2021 for $2.9 million, making a significant profit in the sale. Located near Butterfly Beach, the 1,691-square-foot house features spa-like bathrooms, an enclosed patio, and a lush courtyard designed for privacy and relaxation.
DeGeneres and de Rossi, known for their keen eye for real estate, have a long history of flipping homes. Over the years, they’ve bought and sold more than 50 properties, often turning a substantial profit. However, their recent move to the U.K. marks a shift in priorities, with the pair now focusing on their new life in the Cotswolds, where they purchased an $18 million farmhouse.
The decision to relocate comes after DeGeneres ended her long-running daytime talk show in 2022, following allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Though she addressed the controversy in her 2023 comedy special, joking about how she was effectively "kicked out of show business," the move to England signals a fresh start for the couple.
Despite their excitement for a quieter life abroad, settling into the English countryside hasn’t been entirely smooth. Their plans to extend their new home faced pushback from local officials and neighbours, who raised concerns about potential flood risks and historical preservation. However, authorities later confirmed that the modifications met planning standards and posed no significant issues.
The Cotswolds, known for its picturesque landscapes and affluent residents, has welcomed several celebrity homeowners, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley. The couple seems to be embracing their new surroundings, celebrating their 20-year relationship milestone with a heartfelt social media tribute. DeGeneres reassured fans that, despite stormy weather reports, their farmhouse had not been affected by flooding.
As they bid farewell to their life in California, DeGeneres and de Rossi appear committed to their new home and future in England.