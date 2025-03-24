Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year





From fragrant biryanis to buttery naans iStock

Brick Lane, London’s famous street lined with curry houses. This bustling area in East London is known for its Bangladeshi community and their signature spicy curries. However, it’s not just about your usual tikka masala. A walking food tour of Brick Lane will open your eyes to the variety of Indian and Bengali dishes that go beyond the traditional curries you may be familiar with.

From fragrant biryanis to buttery naans, you’ll experience sensory overload. You’ll learn about the ingredients that make Indian cuisine so distinct, such as cumin, coriander, and cardamom, which weave their way into the heart of every bite.

The tour often includes a stop at a local spice shop where you can pick up some authentic ingredients to recreate the magic at home. Plus, no visit to Brick Lane is complete without trying some Indian sweets – gulab jamun or rasgulla, anyone?

2. Leicester’s Golden Mile: Vegetarian heaven





Street dedicated to Indian vegetarian food in Leicester iStock

Leicester is home to one of the largest Indian communities in the UK, and Belgrave Road, also known as the Golden Mile, is a food-lover’s paradise. If you’ve ever wondered what a street dedicated to Indian vegetarian food looks like, this is it.

A food tour of Leicester’s Golden Mile will take you to authentic, family-run eateries, where you can enjoy street food classics like pani puri, chaat, and dhokla. These bite-sized wonders are perfect for grazing as you wander the colourful streets, popping into sweet shops for a taste of jalebi – those crispy, syrup-drenched spirals that melt in your mouth.

The beauty of Indian food in Leicester is its freshness and the explosion of flavours. The vegetarian options are so delicious that they might surprise even those who usually prefer meat. Whether you’re after a crispy dosa or a rich, tangy tamarind sauce to dip your puri into, this is the place to be.

3. Birmingham’s Balti Triangle: Where balti began

Birmingham’s Balti Triangle is famed for its unique style. Balti is served sizzling hot in a steel bowl. Born in the city in the 1970s, the balti curry quickly became a staple of British Indian cuisine. Today, a tour of the Balti Triangle offers the chance to taste this iconic dish where it all began.

The beauty of a Balti food tour is in its simplicity. The cooking is done quickly over high heat, resulting in a rich, aromatic curry served with naan – not as a side, but as an edible utensil. Dip, scoop, and devour your way through chicken balti, lamb balti, and even vegetarian versions packed with paneer or chickpeas.

Alongside your curry, you’ll hear the fascinating story of the balti’s origins. The balti combines Pakistani and Kashmiri influences with the tastes of Birmingham’s diverse population. It’s a true celebration of cultural fusion on a plate.

4. Manchester’s Curry Mile: A feast for the senses





Manchester’s Curry Mile Youtube/ Gimbal Walk TV

If there is one place in the UK that can rival the sheer number of Indian restaurants per square mile, it’s Manchester’s Curry Mile in Rusholme. This stretch of road is packed with restaurants and street food stalls offering everything from spicy kebabs to rich curries.

A food tour of the Curry Mile allows you to experience an overwhelming variety of dishes. The options range from fiery vindaloos to creamy butter chicken, with plenty of vegetarian delights like aloo tikki and paneer tikka. Along the way, you’ll also find Pakistani and Bangladeshi dishes, giving the tour a real cross-cultural vibe.

The atmosphere is electric. Bright neon lights, the sounds of sizzling grills, and the constant hustle and bustle make this a must-visit for anyone looking to explore Indian food in the UK. Make sure you come hungry!

5. Glasgow: Merchant city’s Indian gems





Fusion eggplant dish iStock

Scotland might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of Indian food, but Glasgow’s Merchant City is quickly becoming a hotspot for Indian cuisine lovers. On a food tour here, you’ll find a blend of traditional Indian fare with modern twists.

One stop might be a contemporary Indian restaurant serving up fusion dishes like haggis pakoras, while the next could be a cosy, family-run place dishing out rich, comforting rogan josh and korma. As you explore, you’ll learn how Indian flavours have adapted to the Scottish palate, resulting in dishes you won’t find anywhere else.

A taste of India in the UK

The UK’s Indian food scene is one of the most diverse and exciting in the world, blending tradition with innovation and offering an endless array of flavours. Whether you’re a fan of fiery curries, delicate sweets, or the satisfying crunch of street food snacks, these Indian food tours are your gateway to authentic, mouth-watering experiences.

So, why wait? Embark on one of these spice trails and uncover the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine right here in the UK. Your taste buds will thank you!