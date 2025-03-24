Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow in NY: How a dream became a landmark Indian restaurant in just one year

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna recently marked a major milestone as his New York restaurant, Bungalow, completed its first year. The Michelin-starred chef, known for his deep-rooted passion for Indian cuisine, reflected on his journey and the challenges that shaped his career.
Khanna took to social media to express his gratitude, calling Bungalow a "humble temple" and thanking guests for their love and support. He acknowledged the privilege of running an Indian restaurant that has become one of the most sought-after dining destinations globally.
His journey to success, however, wasn’t smooth. As a young chef, he was often advised to focus on European cuisine, particularly French pastry, as it was seen as the more prestigious path. But his grandmother’s words: “What will you represent?” stayed with him. That question became the foundation of his commitment to presenting Indian cuisine on the world stage.
Khanna has openly spoken about the struggles he faced before gaining recognition. At 29, he experienced a major setback when his business shut down. A particular incident during wedding season left him feeling defeated. He had refused to serve food that was pre-ordered by guests, a decision that led to significant losses. In that difficult moment, his father reassured him with a simple yet powerful statement: "Isse kuch bada hi khulega" (Something bigger will come out of this).
True to those words, Khanna’s perseverance led him to build an international culinary empire. Today, his work is not just about food but about storytelling but, bringing the flavours, traditions, and emotions of India to the global stage. Bungalow’s success is an answer to that vision, proving that dedication to one’s roots can break barriers and redefine global dining experiences.