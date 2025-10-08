Starmer visits Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as Bollywood announces three UK projects for next year

Highlights:
- On October 8, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai.
- Rani Mukerji welcomed him and hosted a special screening at the studio.
- Starting in 2026, YRF will film three major productions in the UK.
- The move is projected to create over 3,000 jobs and strengthen cultural and creative ties.
- The tour included visits to major UK film organisations such as Pinewood and Elstree Studios.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the bustling YRF studio in Andheri. Bollywood star Rani Mukerji greeted him warmly as they entered the screening room. The visit, part of Starmer’s India trip, centred around YRF’s future UK projects and a potential collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.
Keir Starmer visits Mumbai studio as Yash Raj Films plans UK projects and English DDLJ musical Reuters
What unfolded at YRF
Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani guided Starmer through the sprawling studios. The Prime Minister attended a special film screening and discussed creative collaborations and co-productions, as well as the UK’s deep connection to YRF, home to many classic shooting locations, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Special screening held at YRF attended by Keir Starmer, Rani Mukerji, and CEO Akshaye WidhaniReuters
Bollywood returns to Britain
YRF announced three major productions scheduled to be shot in the UK starting in 2026. These projects are expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs, providing opportunities for local talent and crews. Additionally, Widhani revealed that the English musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, titled Come Fall in Love, will also be produced in the UK.
Starmer observes recording setups and sound stages inside YRF during his India visit Reuters
Cultural and economic impact
Prime Minister Starmer noted that revitalising the film industry brings jobs, investment, and opportunities both in Bollywood and the UK. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy welcomed the initiative, mentioning the positive effects on the creative industries.
The UK Prime Minister Starmer tours YRF studios Reuters
The visit builds on UK-India film collaborations that began with Slumdog Millionaire, which was both a global and economic success.