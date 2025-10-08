Skip to content
Starmer visits Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as Bollywood announces three UK projects for next year

Rani Mukerji hosted the UK Prime Minister as YRF revealed plans for three major UK productions starting in 2026.

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films

Keir Starmer visits Mumbai studio as Yash Raj Films plans UK projects and English DDLJ musical

Reuters
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • On October 8, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai.
  • Rani Mukerji welcomed him and hosted a special screening at the studio.
  • Starting in 2026, YRF will film three major productions in the UK.
  • The move is projected to create over 3,000 jobs and strengthen cultural and creative ties.
  • The tour included visits to major UK film organisations such as Pinewood and Elstree Studios.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the bustling YRF studio in Andheri. Bollywood star Rani Mukerji greeted him warmly as they entered the screening room. The visit, part of Starmer’s India trip, centred around YRF’s future UK projects and a potential collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Keir Starmer visits Mumbai studio as Yash Raj Films plans UK projects and English DDLJ musical Reuters


What unfolded at YRF

Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani guided Starmer through the sprawling studios. The Prime Minister attended a special film screening and discussed creative collaborations and co-productions, as well as the UK’s deep connection to YRF, home to many classic shooting locations, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Special screening held at YRF attended by Keir Starmer, Rani Mukerji, and CEO Akshaye WidhaniReuters


Bollywood returns to Britain

YRF announced three major productions scheduled to be shot in the UK starting in 2026. These projects are expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs, providing opportunities for local talent and crews. Additionally, Widhani revealed that the English musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, titled Come Fall in Love, will also be produced in the UK.

Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Starmer observes recording setups and sound stages inside YRF during his India visit Reuters


Cultural and economic impact

Prime Minister Starmer noted that revitalising the film industry brings jobs, investment, and opportunities both in Bollywood and the UK. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy welcomed the initiative, mentioning the positive effects on the creative industries.

Starmer tours YRF studios The UK Prime Minister Starmer tours YRF studios Reuters


The visit builds on UK-India film collaborations that began with Slumdog Millionaire, which was both a global and economic success.

