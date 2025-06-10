Skip to content
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan' delayed as YRF plans major spy universe revamp

The blockbuster face-off is still happening but will take longer as the studio reworks the script for a fresh take.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan is on hold as YRF rethinks its spy universe strategy

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Jun 10, 2025
Fans hoping to see Bollywood's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, face off in Tiger vs Pathaan will need to wait a little longer. Despite rumours of the project being shelved, sources confirm the film is still happening, just not anytime soon. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to take a step back and rethink its approach to the spy universe before moving forward with this blockbuster clash.

A creative refresh for the spy universe

Aditya Chopra, YRF's chief architect, isn’t satisfied with sticking to the same old formula. Insiders reveal that the studio wants to avoid predictability and is working on a fresh narrative direction for Tiger vs Pathaan. "The team wants this film to be a game-changer, not just another spy flick," a source said. "They’re reworking the script to make sure it delivers something truly special."

YRF delays Tiger vs Pathaan to focus on War 2 and Alpha before revisiting the Khan vs Khan showdownPinterest


Earlier this year, Salman Khan hinted at the delay, stating that the film "isn’t happening right now." However, this doesn’t mean the project is dead, just that YRF is taking its time to perfect the vision. The studio is currently prioritising other big releases, including War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR and Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, before revisiting the Khan vs Khan spectacle.


What’s next for fans?

While Tiger vs Pathaan remains on hold, YRF’s spy universe is far from dormant. War 2 is set to hit cinemas in 2025, followed by Alpha later that year. Meanwhile, Dhoom 4, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is also in development, signalling that YRF is expanding its action-packed universe beyond just spy thrillers.

After Pathaan shattered box office records and Tiger 3 underperformed, the stakes for this crossover are higher than ever. The studio wants to ensure that when the two superstars finally collide on screen, it’s nothing short of legendary.

For now, the dream remains alive; just postponed. And if YRF’s track record is any indication, the wait will likely be worth it.

