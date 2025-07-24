Aditya Chopra calls Ahaan Panday the "new Ranveer Singh" as 'Saiyaara' crosses £9.2 million in four days

Highlights:

Saiyaara earns £1.9 million (₹21 crore) on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest opener

Ahaan Panday’s loyalty impresses Aditya Chopra, drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh

The actor waited years to debut under YRF despite other offers

Ahaan is set to star in two more YRF films, including an upcoming action project

Ahaan Panday is off to a flying start with Saiyaara, which opened on 18 July with a remarkable £1.9 million (₹21 crore) collection on Day 1. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, the film has positioned Ahaan as a promising new face in Bollywood. His patience and commitment to YRF reportedly impressed producer Aditya Chopra so deeply that insiders now claim he sees Ahaan as the “new Ranveer Singh” within the studio.

Ahaan Panday earns Aditya Chopra’s trust with Saiyaara, called the ‘new Ranveer Singh’ by YRF insiders Instagram/ahaanpandayy





Why Aditya Chopra compares Ahaan Panday to Ranveer Singh

A trusted source close to YRF revealed that Ahaan Panday’s debut was delayed multiple times due to changes in project planning. Despite being given the option to exit his contract, the 27-year-old chose to remain with the studio. A source quoted in Deccan Chronicle said, “Adi offered to release Ahaan from his contract. But Ahaan said, ‘No sir, I will wait as long as it takes.’”

His unwavering loyalty has drawn parallels with Ranveer Singh, who began his Bollywood career with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and maintained a close mentor-mentee relationship with Chopra during his early years.





Saiyaara is now the highest-grossing debut film of the year Instagram/yrf





What’s next for Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara success?

With Saiyaara now past the £9.2 million (₹100 crore) mark within four days, Ahaan’s popularity has soared. However, the young actor isn’t jumping ship. As per reports, he is bound by a three-film contract with YRF and has already begun discussions for his next film with the banner.

Sources suggest his next outing will be action-packed, continuing YRF’s tradition of grooming male leads for action commercial roles. “Even before Saiyaara released, big production houses approached him. But Ahaan is staying with YRF,” the insider confirmed.

Saiyaara earns £1.9 million on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest opener Instagram/ahaanpandayy





How Saiyaara became a surprise box office hit

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is said to be an unofficial adaptation of the Korean romance A Moment to Remember. The film stars Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, a rising musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a soft-spoken lyricist.

The movie was released with zero pre-release promotions, relying entirely on word of mouth. Still, it outperformed several romantic hits, including Half Girlfriend and Ek Villain. It also topped the opening day figures of Aashiqui 2, Mohit Suri’s previous blockbuster.

Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the film features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Could Ahaan Panday be the next big thing at YRF?

With a strong debut, a loyal working relationship with the banner, and a comparison to Ranveer Singh already circulating, Ahaan Panday seems poised to become YRF’s next major face.





Chopra’s decision to stick with Ahaan through years of delay, and the actor’s own decision to wait, shows a mutual trust not often seen in today’s industry. Whether he can match Ranveer’s trajectory remains to be seen, but Saiyaara’s success has certainly given him the right start.