Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Aditya Chopra calls Ahaan Panday the "new Ranveer Singh" as 'Saiyaara' crosses £9.2 million in four days

The YRF head was reportedly moved by Ahaan’s loyalty after years of project delays and is already planning his next action film with the newcomer.

Ahaan Panday

Aditya Chopra praises Ahaan Panday for his patience and performance

Instagram/ahaanpandayy
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Saiyaara earns £1.9 million (₹21 crore) on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest opener
  • Ahaan Panday’s loyalty impresses Aditya Chopra, drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh
  • The actor waited years to debut under YRF despite other offers
  • Ahaan is set to star in two more YRF films, including an upcoming action project

Ahaan Panday is off to a flying start with Saiyaara, which opened on 18 July with a remarkable £1.9 million (₹21 crore) collection on Day 1. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, the film has positioned Ahaan as a promising new face in Bollywood. His patience and commitment to YRF reportedly impressed producer Aditya Chopra so deeply that insiders now claim he sees Ahaan as the “new Ranveer Singh” within the studio.

 Ahaan Panday Ahaan Panday earns Aditya Chopra’s trust with Saiyaara, called the ‘new Ranveer Singh’ by YRF insidersInstagram/ahaanpandayy


Why Aditya Chopra compares Ahaan Panday to Ranveer Singh

A trusted source close to YRF revealed that Ahaan Panday’s debut was delayed multiple times due to changes in project planning. Despite being given the option to exit his contract, the 27-year-old chose to remain with the studio. A source quoted in Deccan Chronicle said, “Adi offered to release Ahaan from his contract. But Ahaan said, ‘No sir, I will wait as long as it takes.’”

His unwavering loyalty has drawn parallels with Ranveer Singh, who began his Bollywood career with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and maintained a close mentor-mentee relationship with Chopra during his early years.


 Saiyaara box office collection Saiyaara is now the highest-grossing debut film of the year  Instagram/yrf  


What’s next for Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara success?

With Saiyaara now past the £9.2 million (₹100 crore) mark within four days, Ahaan’s popularity has soared. However, the young actor isn’t jumping ship. As per reports, he is bound by a three-film contract with YRF and has already begun discussions for his next film with the banner.

Sources suggest his next outing will be action-packed, continuing YRF’s tradition of grooming male leads for action commercial roles. “Even before Saiyaara released, big production houses approached him. But Ahaan is staying with YRF,” the insider confirmed.

 Ahaan Panday & Mohit Suri Saiyaara earns £1.9 million on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest openerInstagram/ahaanpandayy


How Saiyaara became a surprise box office hit

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is said to be an unofficial adaptation of the Korean romance A Moment to Remember. The film stars Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, a rising musician, and Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a soft-spoken lyricist.

The movie was released with zero pre-release promotions, relying entirely on word of mouth. Still, it outperformed several romantic hits, including Half Girlfriend and Ek Villain. It also topped the opening day figures of Aashiqui 2, Mohit Suri’s previous blockbuster.

Apart from Ahaan and Aneet, the film features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in supporting roles.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  


Could Ahaan Panday be the next big thing at YRF?

With a strong debut, a loyal working relationship with the banner, and a comparison to Ranveer Singh already circulating, Ahaan Panday seems poised to become YRF’s next major face.


Chopra’s decision to stick with Ahaan through years of delay, and the actor’s own decision to wait, shows a mutual trust not often seen in today’s industry. Whether he can match Ranveer’s trajectory remains to be seen, but Saiyaara’s success has certainly given him the right start.

aditya chopraahaan pandaybollywood debutyash raj filmssaiyaara

Related News

Air India
Asia

Copy of Air India warned over crew fatigue and training lapses: Report

Air India
Asia

Air India warned over crew fatigue and training lapses: Report

Hailey Bieber childbirth
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says childbirth nearly killed her, slams divorce rumours and reveals Justin is battling serious mental health struggles

kanye west
Entertainment

Kanye West rape accuser says she was forced into hiding after swatting threats and racist abuse

More For You

Fahadh Faasil Barcelona

Fahadh Faasil says he wants to retire as a cab driver in Spain

Instagram/lawrenceandmayo_boutique

Fahadh Faasil wants to retire quietly as an Uber driver in Barcelona, says driving gives him clarity

Highlights:

  • Fahadh Faasil says he still wants to retire as an Uber driver in Barcelona, an idea he first spoke of in 2020.
  • Says driving gives him clarity, peace, and solitude; calls it “a beautiful idea”.
  • Barcelona is his dream city because of its anonymity and rhythm.
  • Actor is currently promoting his bilingual comedy-thriller Maareesan, which has received praise from Kamal Haasan.

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has once again confirmed that his retirement dream has nothing to do with the spotlight. In a recent interview, Fahadh said he still plans to retire as an Uber driver in Barcelona, an idea he first mentioned five years ago, and one he says still brings him clarity and joy.

“I still very much think about it,” he said. “Driving someone to their destination feels beautiful.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan

Huma Qureshi’s Bayaan selected for world premiere at TIFF 2025

Instagram/iamhumaq

Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' becomes only Indian film to premiere in TIFF 2025 Discovery section

Highlights:

  • Huma Qureshi-led Bayaan will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2025
  • Only Indian film selected for TIFF’s prestigious Discovery section
  • Directed by Chauranga filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra
  • Produced by Shiladitya Bora; also features Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar

Actor Huma Qureshi’s upcoming thriller Bayaan has secured a spot in the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) coveted Discovery section, making it the only Indian film featured in that category this year. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the film is set to premiere this September and places Indian independent cinema firmly on the global stage.

 Huma Qureshi\u2019s 'Bayaan Huma Qureshi’s Bayaan selected for world premiere at TIFF 2025  Instagram/iamhumaq  

Keep ReadingShow less
‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

All past and future South Park episodes will now stream exclusively on Paramount+

IMDB

‘South Park’ lands £1.1 billion Paramount+ deal as creators secure 50 new episodes after behind-the-scenes dispute

Highlights:

  • South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone sign a new five-year deal with Paramount Global.
  • The deal, worth £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore), includes 50 new episodes and exclusive streaming rights.
  • All 26 past seasons will move from HBO Max to Paramount+.
  • Season 27 premieres 23 July on Comedy Central, followed by streaming on Paramount+.

After months of negotiations and behind-the-scenes legal tension, South Park will now officially stream on Paramount+. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a massive £1.1 billion (₹11,600 crore) deal with Paramount Global, ensuring the future of the long-running adult animation for another five years.

The agreement includes 50 brand-new episodes, with all 26 previous seasons moving to Paramount+ globally. The show's 27th season, which was delayed due to contractual disagreements, premieres on Comedy Central this week, followed by streaming availability the next day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney stuns with unrecognisable look as boxer Christy Martin

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

Sydney Sweeney unrecognisable after dramatic transformation for Christy Martin biopic at TIFF 2025

Highlights:

  • Sydney Sweeney debuts first look as legendary boxer Christy Martin
  • Biopic Christy to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025
  • Sweeney gained 30 pounds and trained intensely for the role
  • Directed by David Michôd, film explores Christy Martin’s rise and survival story

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney looks completely unrecognisable in the first official still from her upcoming film Christy, a biopic about American boxing icon Christy Martin. Known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney steps into the ring with a dramatic physical and emotional transformation that has already sparked intense buzz ahead of its September premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

 Sydney Sweeney Christy Martin biopic Sydney Sweeney stuns with unrecognisable look as boxer Christy Martin  Instagram/sydney_sweeney  

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian poses in corset-style bodysuit drawing attention to her waistline

Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian’s tiny waist photo reignites debate over body image standards

Highlights:

  • Kim Kardashian’s corset selfie sparks concerns over ‘unrealistic’ beauty standards
  • Fans ask “Can you breathe?” after seeing her extreme waistline in latest photos
  • SKIMS under fire for promoting a new thong some call “an eyepatch”
  • Social media erupts with debate on body expectations and inclusivity

Kim Kardashian has stirred up fresh controversy after sharing a photo showing off her tiny waist in a revealing black corset bodysuit, triggering widespread criticism online. The 44-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was called out by fans for promoting what many see as damaging and unrealistic beauty ideals.

In the Instagram post, Kim posed in front of a mirror wearing a high-fashion bodysuit with mesh detailing and matching suspenders. With her hair tied up and minimal makeup, she captioned the post simply: “Mugler Magic.” While some followers praised the aesthetic, others were quick to express concern over her body proportions, especially her dramatically cinched waist.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc