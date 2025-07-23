‘Saiyaara’ crosses £12.4 million in 5 days as Ahaan Panday beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the box office

Highlights:
- Saiyaara collects £2.35 million (₹25 crore) on Day 5, beating Monday’s numbers.
- The film’s total India net stands at £12.44 million (₹132.25 crore) after five days.
- Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda front the YRF romantic drama.
- Saiyaara has surpassed Sikandar, now eyeing Sky Force and Sitaare Zameen Par.
Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama Saiyaara is showing no signs of slowing down. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led film recorded £2.35 million (₹25 crore) in domestic earnings on Tuesday (Day 5), climbing higher than its Monday figure and taking the overall net collection to £12.44 million (₹132.25 crore). Benefiting from discounted ticket pricing and overwhelming word-of-mouth, the film has become one of the fastest-growing box office successes of 2025.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda bring their love story to life in Saiyaara Instagram/ahaanpandayy
How much has Saiyaara earned at the box office so far?
As per early trade estimates, Saiyaara has collected £12.44 million (₹132.25 crore) net within five days of release in India. The day-wise breakdown is as follows:
- Friday (Day 1): £2.05 million (₹21.5 crore)
- Saturday (Day 2): £2.48 million (₹26 crore)
- Sunday (Day 3): £3.41 million (₹35.75 crore)
- Monday (Day 4): £2.29 million (₹24 crore)
- Tuesday (Day 5): £2.35 million (₹25 crore)
The Tuesday bump was largely driven by the nationwide discounted pricing initiative that led to capacity issues in several multiplexes, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Why is Saiyaara performing so well despite newcomers?
The film’s lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, may not be household names yet, but their performances have received considerable praise. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on X that Saiyaara has outperformed even films with major stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn on Monday. “Not just a weekend wonder, Saiyaara is redefining weekday dynamics,” he wrote.
The film’s emotional storyline centred around a young musician and a writer battling early-onset Alzheimer’s has resonated deeply with younger audiences. The decision to avoid aggressive promotions and instead rely on audience engagement seems to have paid off, with memes, song reels, and TikTok videos propelling online chatter.
What records has Saiyaara broken so far?
With £12.44 million (₹132.25 crore) in just five days, Saiyaara has already surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar (£12.23 million / ₹129.95 crore) and is expected to cross Sky Force (£12.7 million / ₹134.93 crore) today. It has also become the highest-grossing romantic film led by debutants, overtaking earlier benchmarks set by films like Student of the Year and Dhadak.
This places the film among the top five highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 so far, alongside Chhaava, Housefull 5, Raid 2, and Sitaare Zameen Par.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
What’s next for Saiyaara at the box office?
If current momentum continues, Saiyaara is on track to cross the £15 million (₹160 crore) mark by the end of its first week. With regular ticket prices back in place from Wednesday, trade watchers are keen to see if it can maintain a £1.88 million (₹20 crore)-plus daily average.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda bring their love story to life in Saiyaara Instagram/yrf
YRF has reportedly urged theatres not to raise prices aggressively, hoping to sustain the strong youth turnout. Given its trajectory, the film may challenge even the upper echelons of this year’s releases.