Why is Gen Z obsessed with 'Saiyaara'? Aamir Khan has a theory

Aamir Khan believes that the soaring popularity of Saiyaara, the romantic film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is due to its emotional core and relatability for younger viewers. While speaking at a press event, Aamir praised the Yash Raj Films-backed project, saying Gen Z connects deeply with content that reflects their emotions and current realities.

“Every generation has its own taste,” Aamir remarked. “Right now, younger audiences are really embracing stories like Saiyaara. It’s not surprising. It has sincerity, emotional depth, and a fresh cast.” He added that as a filmmaker, his goal is to explore themes that resonate across generations.

What makes Saiyaara appealing to younger audiences?

The film, directed by Mohit Suri, is a romantic drama that combines youthful energy with emotional storytelling. The chemistry between lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has received particular praise, and the music has become a hit among streaming listeners. The film’s emotional depth and sincere tone, according to critics, are key reasons why it resonates with Gen Z viewers.

In a public note, Aamir Khan’s production house congratulated the team behind Saiyaara, saying:

“Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have delivered emotionally grounded performances that connect. Mohit Suri’s signature direction and YRF’s support made it possible to bring such a melodic and heartfelt story to screens.”

Industry observers have also noted that the film’s success reflects a shift in content preferences, with younger audiences gravitating towards authentic storytelling and emotionally rich plots.

Who are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda?

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, makes his official debut with Saiyaara. His performance has earned comparisons to early-career Ranbir Kapoor for its emotional vulnerability. Aneet Padda, also a newcomer, is being praised for her graceful screen presence and natural acting style.

When is Sitaare Zameen Par releasing online?

Alongside his comments on Saiyaara, Aamir Khan also shared updates about his own film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will have a global premiere on YouTube starting 1 August 2025. In India, viewers can stream it for £0.95 (₹100), while audiences in 38 countries will have access at locally adjusted rates.

The film stars Aamir himself, alongside Genelia Deshmukh, and features a cast that includes actors with intellectual disabilities. It aims to promote inclusivity while delivering an uplifting story, and its digital-first release is expected to widen its global reach.

What Saiyaara’s success says about the future of Bollywood?

With Saiyaara proving to be a surprise hit, particularly among Gen Z audiences, and Sitaare Zameen Par poised for a wide online release, Aamir Khan seems to be at the forefront of a changing Bollywood, one where emotional authenticity, new talent, and accessibility are redefining audience expectations.