Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Mumbai outing fuels ‘Saiyaara’ co-star dating rumours

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spotted together in Mumbai.

Video shows Ahaan offering his arm to Aneet, sparking dating speculation.

Fans debate if reel-life romance has turned real after £46.5 million (₹500 crore) hit.

Neither star has confirmed the rumours.

Bollywood newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who won audiences over with their chemistry in Mohit Suri’s romantic hit Saiyaara, are now making headlines for an off-screen moment. The duo, whose film has crossed £46.5 million (₹500 crore) worldwide, were recently spotted shopping together in Mumbai, and a small gesture from Ahaan has left fans convinced they might be dating.

The clip, widely shared on social media, shows the actors stepping out of a luxury fashion brand’s store at a city mall, accompanied by Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday. Both wore face masks and casual outfits, seemingly trying to keep a low profile. But the attention quickly shifted to Ahaan briefly extending his arm towards Aneet, as if inviting her to hold it, before she shyly declined.

What happened during the Mumbai outing?

The video, filmed by paparazzi, captures the trio leaving the store under the watch of security personnel. Ahaan is seen in a black jacket and light blue jeans, while Aneet sports a sky-blue shirt with denim trousers.

As they walk out, Ahaan gestures towards Aneet in a way that many fans interpreted as a subtle sign of affection. Aneet, appearing aware of the cameras, doesn’t take his arm, instead smiling and walking alongside them. This single moment was enough to set social media abuzz, with clips circulating alongside captions like, “They’re definitely dating,” and, “That walk is straight out of Krissh Kapoor’s book,” referencing Ahaan’s character in Saiyaara.





How fans are reacting to the viral clip

The response online has been swift and emotional. One fan wrote, “He wanted to hold her hand, so cute!” Another commented, “We want to see them together on-screen again; their chemistry is unreal.” Others kept it simple, calling them “made for each other” or “cuties together.”

Some even drew parallels between the actors’ real-life interactions and their characters in Saiyaara. “Hundreds of faces, conversations blurring into noise but his eyes stayed fixed on her,” one post read.

Are the Saiyaara co-stars actually dating?

Despite the online excitement, there’s no confirmation from either Ahaan or Aneet about a relationship. A source close to the actors told India Today, “They are friends and not dating. The success of the film has brought them together, and they’re overwhelmed, but definitely not in a relationship.”

This isn’t the first time rumours have swirled. Earlier, fans speculated about a joint trip to Bali, though neither confirmed it. The stars have largely avoided public appearances together since Saiyaara’s release, making this sighting all the more noteworthy.





Saiyaara’s success and the spotlight on its leads

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara has become the biggest romantic drama in Indian cinema, surpassing box-office expectations with a global collection exceeding £46.5 million (₹500 crore). The film’s storyline, following troubled musician Krissh Kapoor and aspiring journalist-poet Vaani Batra, struck a chord with audiences, propelled further by its chart-topping soundtrack.

For Ahaan Panday, Saiyaara marked a dream Bollywood debut. Aneet Padda, who previously appeared in Salaam Venky (2022) alongside Kajol and Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024), saw her career take a major leap. Their on-screen pairing has been a big part of the film’s appeal, which is why every public interaction now draws intense fan interest.





So, what’s next?

Whether or not Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are dating, their chemistry, both on and off the screen, has kept them in the headlines. With Saiyaara’s unprecedented success and the duo’s growing popularity, it’s likely fans will continue to scrutinise every shared moment.

For now, what’s clear is that the “Ahaaneet” pairing has become a favourite talking point in Bollywood gossip circles, proving once again that sometimes, the story outside the cinema is just as interesting as the one on screen.