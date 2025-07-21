Skip to content
 
Ellen DeGeneres says she and wife Portia de Rossi left US for UK after Trump's election

The former talk show host says America no longer feels safe for LGBTQ+ people and admits she may start over in Britain.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 21, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Ellen DeGeneres confirms Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election pushed her to settle in the UK.
  • The former talk show host and Portia de Rossi now live in the Cotswolds.
  • Ellen hints they may remarry in England amid threats to LGBTQ+ rights in the US.
  • She also addressed past workplace allegations, saying she’s misunderstood as “mean”.

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed that Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024 was the key reason she left the US and moved to the UK permanently with her wife, Portia de Rossi. In her first public appearance since relocating, the 67-year-old comedian spoke candidly about her decision, her new life in the English countryside, and her ongoing concerns about LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

Why did Ellen DeGeneres move to the UK?

Speaking at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, during a live chat with broadcaster Richard Bacon, DeGeneres confirmed speculation that Trump’s return to the White House triggered her exit from America.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to texts from friends with crying emojis,” she said. “And I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’”

Originally planning to live part-time in the UK, she and de Rossi made their Cotswolds house a permanent home after the 2024 election results.

What does Ellen think about life in the UK?

Describing her new life in the Cotswolds, DeGeneres was full of praise for the quiet charm of the English countryside.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” she said. “Everything here is just better. The way animals are treated, the politeness, the simplicity. We even saw snow for the first time.”

Ellen has been sharing glimpses of her rural lifestyle on social media, from caring for chickens to briefly owning runaway sheep. “I love it here,” she added.


Are Ellen and Portia planning to remarry in the UK?

In the same conversation, DeGeneres expressed serious concern over rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the US, referencing recent moves by religious groups to overturn same-sex marriage rights.

“The Baptist Church is trying to reverse gay marriage,” she said. “They’re trying to literally stop it from happening and possibly undo existing marriages.”

Since settling in the Cotswolds, De Generes says she and Portia de Rossi are already exploring a second wedding in England should same‑sex marriage rights in the U.S. ever face reversal.

What did Ellen say about the ‘mean’ label and show scandal?

DeGeneres also addressed the fallout from allegations of a toxic workplace on her long-running daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022.

“I was labelled as mean,” she said. “It’s hard to respond to that without sounding like I’m complaining. I’m just a blunt person, does that make me mean?”

While acknowledging the accusations and the show’s turbulent end, she expressed frustration that assertive women are often mischaracterised. “How dare we have a mood or not be sweet all the time?” she added.

What’s next for Ellen DeGeneres?

Though she misses parts of her old show, DeGeneres admitted that TV has changed, and she isn’t sure what her next move will be.

“I’d love to do something again, maybe even here,” she said, hinting at a possible British talk show. “But I want to choose wisely. I do love my chickens, but I’m a little bit bored.”

