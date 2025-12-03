Skip to content
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding delay takes a fresh turn as earlier cryptic post from event company goes viral

The message has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions, some praising its supportive tone

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's

The situation escalated further when Mandhana deleted all her wedding pictures from Instagram

x/ offpacedelivery
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Krayonz Entertainment shares a puzzling message after the wedding is halted.
  • The ceremony is postponed following medical emergencies in both families.
  • Social media speculation intensifies as Smriti removes wedding images.

Event company’s message fuels fresh speculation

The postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and singer-composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding has drawn renewed attention after the event management company overseeing the celebrations posted a cryptic message online.
Krayonz Entertainment, responsible for the high-profile ceremony, shared an Instagram note last week, shortly after festivities came to an abrupt stop. The post reads: “We don’t cross the finish line in every match of life that we play, but it’s always the sportsman spirit that counts. Our team played hard, with joy and pride, and they all certainly deserve a mention. Will see you soon champion.”
 The message has gone viral, prompting mixed reactions, some praising its supportive tone, others interpreting it as a hint about the couple’s plans.

Wedding halted amid health emergencies

Mandhana and Muchhal were due to marry on 23 November, with pre-wedding functions already under way. The Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies had taken place and circulated widely on social media. However, celebrations stopped when Mandhana’s father fell critically ill on the wedding day and was admitted to hospital. The following day, Muchhal was also hospitalised in Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown, before being shifted to Mumbai.
A representative for the cricketer confirmed that the wedding had been postponed due to medical concerns affecting both families.

Online frenzy after Smriti removes photos

The situation escalated further when Mandhana deleted all her wedding pictures from Instagram, triggering a wave of speculation.
Both families have since clarified that the delay is solely due to health issues and not linked to relationship troubles. Mandhana’s father and Muchhal have been discharged, though no new wedding date has been set.
In response to the mounting online chatter, the couple updated their Instagram bios with the nazar emoji, an action that only sparked more theories.

event firm post Viral cryptic post screenshotInstagram/ krazyonzentertainment

Families call for privacy

Muchhal’s mother, Amita, has expressed hope that the wedding will go ahead, while his sister Palak used Instagram to urge the public to refrain from assumptions and respect their privacy. Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, also addressed the rumours, telling HT that no new plan is in place and the wedding remains postponed.

Mandhana skips scheduled appearance

Amid the ongoing attention, Mandhana missed a planned shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan. Several teammates are still expected to appear in the upcoming episode this Friday.

weddingpalash muchhalrumourssmriti mandhana

