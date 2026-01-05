Janhvi Kapoor becomes New Balance’s first ambassador in India

Highlights

New Balance names Janhvi Kapoor as its first ambassador in India



The move signals a sharper focus on the fast-growing Indian market



The brand cites shared values of individuality, authenticity and self-expression



A first for New Balance in India

Global sportswear brand New Balance has appointed Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor as its first Indian brand ambassador, marking a strategic step in strengthening its presence in the country. The announcement underlines the company’s growing emphasis on India as a key market within its wider regional expansion.

Kapoor, who is active across film and fashion, brings strong youth appeal, a factor New Balance is looking to leverage as it builds closer ties with younger consumers.

Kapoor on aligning with the brand

In a statement released by the company, Kapoor said she has long admired New Balance for its focus on innovation and individuality. She added that the brand’s emphasis on owning one’s story resonates with her personal approach to fashion and fitness, which she described as rooted in confidence and authenticity.

Kapoor said she was honoured to join the New Balance family and expressed enthusiasm about the partnership ahead.

Brand leaders on shared values

Radeshwer Davar, country manager for New Balance India, said the company’s partnerships are shaped by shared vision and creativity. He noted that Kapoor brings not only influence but inspiration, adding that her passion and evolving career reflect the ethos of the brand.

Stuart Henwood, senior director for the Middle East, Africa and India region, described India as one of New Balance’s fastest-growing markets. He said Kapoor’s individuality and entrepreneurial spirit align closely with the brand’s values and long-term vision for the country and the wider MEAI region.

New Balance and its India footprint

Founded in Boston in 1906, New Balance employs around 10,000 people worldwide and reported global sales of $7.8 billion in 2024. In India, the brand sells through a network of physical stores and online platforms, including Ajio, Myntra and Superkicks, as it continues to expand its retail reach.