Janhvi Kapoor urges ‘report with integrity’ after alcohol remarks misread

Highlights

Statement says her remarks on alcohol were misinterpreted

Clarifies she is an ally in addiction awareness, not someone with lived dependence

Urges responsible reporting around sensitive issues

Clarification puts focus back on context

Janhvi Kapoor has responded to what her team described as misleading reports about her recent comments on alcohol, stressing that her words were taken out of context. A statement issued by her associated initiative and shared on Instagram said sections of the media had misrepresented her remarks, calling it “deeply concerning”.

The clarification noted that Kapoor is involved in the conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has experienced addiction or alcohol dependence. It added that such portrayals risk trivialising the lived experiences of those dealing with addiction and those supporting them.

The statement also urged media platforms and individuals to report responsibly, warning that misinformation in this space can be harmful and disrespectful.

What she actually said on the podcast

The remarks in question were made during a conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where Kapoor spoke about a difficult phase in her life. She said, “I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently,” adding that it followed a traumatic experience.

She described feeling the need to get drunk at the time, but said she gradually became more aware of its impact. Kapoor noted that she disliked how it made her feel physically, especially after waking up, and said hangovers contributed to that shift.

She also recalled noticing a smell that reminded her of someone in her life who struggled with addiction, which led her to reassess her own behaviour.

Work and upcoming release

On the professional front, Kapoor will next be seen in Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan, scheduled for release on June 6, 2026. She was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, which released in cinemas in October last year.