'The Pitt' star Isa Briones tells audiences ‘Broadway is not a circus’ after repeated disruptions

Highlights

Briones criticises audience members for shouting during performances

Says “Broadway is not a circus” in response to repeated disruptions

Incidents linked to fans referencing her TV role in The Pitt

Frustration spills over during live performances

Isa Briones has criticised theatre-goers for disrupting her Broadway performances with unsolicited comments, calling the behaviour “disrespectful”. The actor, who stars in The Pitt, took to Instagram to address repeated interruptions during her run in the musical Just in Time.

“Hey, hey, hey! Once again, Broadway is not a circus,” she wrote. She described an incident where someone shouted a line referencing her television role just before a song, adding that such behaviour disrespects both performers and fellow audience members.

Briones urged audiences to be mindful, writing that theatre is a shared space and should be treated with care.

When screen roles spill into stage spaces

Briones plays Dr Trinity Santos in The Pitt, a role that has drawn strong audience recognition. However, that familiarity has crossed into her stage work. In a previous instance, a fan called out “Dr Santos” during a performance, prompting her to respond publicly.

“Do not talk to the performers while they are performing on stage,” she wrote at the time, adding, “I’m not Dr Santos. I’m not even Connie Francis. I am Isa Briones.”

She currently plays singer Connie Francis in Just in Time, having taken over the role from Sarah Hyland. The production, centred on the life of Bobby Darin, earned multiple nominations at the 2025 Tony Awards, including a nod for Jonathan Groff.

A hit series fuels audience recognition

The Pitt has been a major success since its 2025 debut, becoming one of HBO’s most-watched series and earning 13 Emmy nominations, with five wins including best drama. The show follows a 15-hour shift in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode covering an hour in real time.

Its second season premiered in January 2026, with a third already confirmed, though without the return of one of its key characters. The show’s popularity has clearly amplified Briones’ visibility, though her recent comments suggest the attention has begun to affect the live theatre experience.